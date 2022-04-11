Andrés García is hospitalized; this is the reason and state of health

Andrés García received a blood transfusion, as reported through his Instagram account. In recent months, the actor revealed that his health remains weak because he suffers from anemia.

Through the social network, García said “iinfinitely grateful to Dr. Escudero“, as well as with part of the staff of the hospital of Santa Lucía.

The actor explained that he received “2 units of blood to be one hundred“, Implying that he is already better. But some of his followers were concerned about his state of health, since it is not the first time that he has shared his complications.

This is how Andrés García was diagnosed with anemia

In a video earlier in the year, García said that at one time he had a lot of work: he acted in a soap opera, directed and produced a play, which had him stressed.

He explained that a woman recommended him to take a pill, and that later, he began to chronically take this medicine, which is called tegretoland it became something I did several times a day.

This caused him, over the course of a few months, to begin to lose strength, to the point that he did not even have enough strength to lift a glass. After that, he visited several doctors with whom he did not have the diagnosis but after a visit to Miami, they diagnosed him leukemiawhich is a type of blood cancer, and they also told him that he had 8 months to live.

However, García recounts that he was happy since he already knew the reason why he was going to die; Nevertheless, took his tests to Mexico so that his family doctor could review them, and that he told him that his illness was caused by the tegretol, which it was only used in specific cases every 15 days.

In this way, he recommended that he stop taking the pill to see if he began to recover his health, which he finally did. after two years, although he strongly weakened his health.

However, he began to feel very weak again, which is why they realized that he had anemiadisease for which periodically requires blood transfusions.

Anemia, according to Mayo Clinicit is “a condition in which you lack enough healthy red blood cells to carry an adequate level of oxygen to the body’s tissues“. Red blood cells allow the transport of “oxygen from the lungs to all parts of the body and carry carbon dioxide from other parts of the body to the lungs for exhalation“. This disease can be temporary or prolonged and has multiple causes, both genetic and caused.

In addition, the actor of Dominican origin explained that blood transfusion is an issue in your case, since it is universally donated blood (O-)with what is likely to be able to donate to others, but that he has to donate specifically of the same type.

Mayo Clinic explain what “type O negative blood is the blood variety that has the lowest risk of causing serious reactions for most people who receive it” in emergency cases, which is why it is often referred to as the “universal donor blood” type“.

Currently, Andrés García faces a complaint for threats from the journalist Anabel Hernández, who mentioned him in Emma and the other ladies of the narco, in addition to recently confirming his bioseries.

chaov