Android 13: even more customization for Material You themes

In the last few days someone has come into possession of an unofficial first build of Android 13 and is slowly making us discover what it will include the new generation of Google’s green robot. Now let’s go see the probable news for the dynamic themes.

Dynamic themes are part of the Material You of Android 12 and consist in the possibility of customize automatically the shades of the system interface according to the set wallpaper. We have known this feature as Monet, when it was still in development. With Android 13 will come different customizations for Monet.