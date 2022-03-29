Angel Olsen announces new album Big Time, shares video of new song: Watch

angel olsen Ella announced her new album big moment. Out June 3 via Jajaguar Features new single “All the Good Times.” Check out the video for the album’s opening track below.
According to the album announcement, big moment It was written during a time period when Olsen was coming off as an eccentric. “Some experiences make you feel like you’re 5 years old, no matter how wise or adult you think you are,” Olsen said in a statement about speaking with his parents at the time. “Finally, at the age of 34, I was free to be myself.” Her parents died before she started recording the album.
Kimberly Stockwich Directed the new music video “All the Good Times,” starring Olsen and her partner. “Angel’s story is a gift,” Stuckwisch said in a statement. “He allowed me to visually explore the universal themes of love, loss, and most importantly, what keeps us from realizing our true selves.”
big moment Recorded and mixed with co-producer Jonathan Wilson. It also features pianist and organist Drew Erickson and guitarist Emily Hajj. The new album is a follow-up to Olsen’s 2021 EP. arcade and album 2020 a whole new mess— Torque for 2019 all the mirrors. soon Tour with Sharon Van Eyten and Julian Becker. Find Olsen’s full tour itinerary below.
big moment:
01 All the good times
02 big time
03 dream thing
04 stealth run
05 all flowers
06 now
07 This is how it works
08 go home
09 through fires
10 Chasing the Sun
Angel Olsen:
07-21 Vienna, VA – Wolf Trap Center for the Performing Arts *^!
07-22 Asheville, NC – Bunny *^!
07-23 Nashville, Tennessee – Ryman Hall *^
07-25 Austin, TX – Moody Coliseum *^!
07-28 Los Angeles, CA – Greek Theater *^!
07-29 Los Angeles, CA – Greek Theater *^!
07-30 Berkeley, CA – Greek Theater *^!
08-02 Troutdale, OR – McMenamins Edgefield Amphitheater *^!
08-03 Redmond, Washington – Marymore Coliseum *^!
08-05 Boise, Idaho – Idaho Botanical Garden *^!
08-06 Salt Lake City, Utah – TBA *^!
07-08 Denver, Colorado – Sculpture Park *^!
08-09 Minneapolis, MN – Surly Brewing Festival Square *^!
08-10 Chicago, Illinois – The Salt Shed *^!
08-11 Kalamazoo, MI – Eccentric Bell’s Café *^!
08-12 Toronto, Ontario-Massey Hall *^
08-13 Toronto, Ontario–Massey Hall*^
08-15 Shelburne VT – The Green at the Shelburne Museum *^!
08-16 Lafayette, NY – Beak & Skiff Apple Orchards *^!
08-18 Boston, MA – Leader Bank Pavilion *^!
08-19 Philadelphia, PA – Horizon Theater at The Mann *^!
08-20 New York, NY – Central Park Summerstage *^!
08-21 New York, NY – Central Park Summerstage *^!
09-26 Lisbon, Portugal – Capitol
09-27 Lisbon, Portugal – Capitol
09-29 Madrid, Spain – The Riviera
09-30 Barcelona, Spain – Sala Apolo
10-01 Lyon, France – L’Epicerie Moderne
10-02 Zurich, Switzerland – Kaufleuten
10-04 Munich, Germany – Freiheitshalle
10-05 Vienna, Austria – WUK
10-06 Warsaw, Poland – Palladium
10-07 Berlin, Germany – Huxleys
10-09 Stockholm, Sweden – Burns
10-10 Oslo, Norway – Rockefeller
10-11 Copenhagen, Denmark – Vega
10-13 Cologne, Germany – Glory
10-14 Paris, France – Bataclan
10-15 Leuven, Belgium – Heat store
10-16 Amsterdam, Netherlands – Paradiso
10-18 London, England – O2 Academy Brixton
10-19 Bath, England – Forum
10-20 Edinburgh, Scotland – Usher Hall
10-21 Manchester, England – Albert Hall
10-24 Dublin, Ireland – Vicar Street
*With Sharon Van Etten
^ With Julian Baker
! with Spencer
All products featured on Pitchfork are independently selected by our editors. However, when you purchase something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission.