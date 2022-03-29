Angel Olsen announces new album Big Time, shares video of new song: Watch

angel olsen Ella announced her new album big moment. Out June 3 via Jajaguar Features new single “All the Good Times.” Check out the video for the album’s opening track below.

According to the album announcement, big moment It was written during a time period when Olsen was coming off as an eccentric. “Some experiences make you feel like you’re 5 years old, no matter how wise or adult you think you are,” Olsen said in a statement about speaking with his parents at the time. “Finally, at the age of 34, I was free to be myself.” Her parents died before she started recording the album.

Kimberly Stockwich Directed the new music video “All the Good Times,” starring Olsen and her partner. “Angel’s story is a gift,” Stuckwisch said in a statement. “He allowed me to visually explore the universal themes of love, loss, and most importantly, what keeps us from realizing our true selves.”

big moment Recorded and mixed with co-producer Jonathan Wilson. It also features pianist and organist Drew Erickson and guitarist Emily Hajj. The new album is a follow-up to Olsen’s 2021 EP. arcade and album 2020 a whole new mess— Torque for 2019 all the mirrors. soon Tour with Sharon Van Eyten and Julian Becker. Find Olsen’s full tour itinerary below.

big moment:

01 All the good times

02 big time

03 dream thing

04 stealth run

05 all flowers

06 now

07 This is how it works

08 go home

09 through fires

10 Chasing the Sun

contents This content may also be displayed on the site. originates from.

Angel Olsen:

07-21 Vienna, VA – Wolf Trap Center for the Performing Arts *^!

07-22 Asheville, NC – Bunny *^!

07-23 Nashville, Tennessee – Ryman Hall *^

07-25 Austin, TX – Moody Coliseum *^!

07-28 Los Angeles, CA – Greek Theater *^!

07-29 Los Angeles, CA – Greek Theater *^!

07-30 Berkeley, CA – Greek Theater *^!

08-02 Troutdale, OR – McMenamins Edgefield Amphitheater *^!

08-03 Redmond, Washington – Marymore Coliseum *^!

08-05 Boise, Idaho – Idaho Botanical Garden *^!

08-06 Salt Lake City, Utah – TBA *^!

07-08 Denver, Colorado – Sculpture Park *^!

08-09 Minneapolis, MN – Surly Brewing Festival Square *^!

08-10 Chicago, Illinois – The Salt Shed *^!

08-11 Kalamazoo, MI – Eccentric Bell’s Café *^!

08-12 Toronto, Ontario-Massey Hall *^

08-13 Toronto, Ontario–Massey Hall*^

08-15 Shelburne VT – The Green at the Shelburne Museum *^!

08-16 Lafayette, NY – Beak & Skiff Apple Orchards *^!

08-18 Boston, MA – Leader Bank Pavilion *^!

08-19 Philadelphia, PA – Horizon Theater at The Mann *^!

08-20 New York, NY – Central Park Summerstage *^!

08-21 New York, NY – Central Park Summerstage *^!

09-26 Lisbon, Portugal – Capitol

09-27 Lisbon, Portugal – Capitol

09-29 Madrid, Spain – The Riviera

09-30 Barcelona, ​​Spain – Sala Apolo

10-01 Lyon, France – L’Epicerie Moderne

10-02 Zurich, Switzerland – Kaufleuten

10-04 Munich, Germany – Freiheitshalle

10-05 Vienna, Austria – WUK

10-06 Warsaw, Poland – Palladium

10-07 Berlin, Germany – Huxleys

10-09 Stockholm, Sweden – Burns

10-10 Oslo, Norway – Rockefeller

10-11 Copenhagen, Denmark – Vega

10-13 Cologne, Germany – Glory

10-14 Paris, France – Bataclan

10-15 Leuven, Belgium – Heat store

10-16 Amsterdam, Netherlands – Paradiso

10-18 London, England – O2 Academy Brixton

10-19 Bath, England – Forum

10-20 Edinburgh, Scotland – Usher Hall

10-21 Manchester, England – Albert Hall

10-24 Dublin, Ireland – Vicar Street

*With Sharon Van Etten

^ With Julian Baker

! with Spencer

All products featured on Pitchfork are independently selected by our editors. However, when you purchase something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Alicia Jafkin Sharon Van Etten, Angel Olsen, Julian Baker: Wild Hearts Tour