Ángela Aguilar: 5 PHOTOS that prove she has the smallest waist and the best style

Singer Angela Aguilar Every day she gains more popularity for her talent and beauty, as she is considered one of the most beautiful young artists, who not only stands out for her great style to wear, also for her slender figure and above all for her Small waist which boasts in photos.

The youngest daughter of the ranchera music singer, Pepe Aguilar has had a great year, because in addition to the release of several songs, and her album “Mexicana Enamorada”, with which she paid homage to her grandmother, the artist Flor Silvestre, she also It has become a fashion icon and is all the rage on networks and red carpets, as it was seen in its most recent participation in the Premios Lo Nuestro.

Ángela, 18, is also one of the most important artists of the regional genre, since at her young age she has already received dozens of awards, thus demonstrating that she not only stands out for her beautyWell, without a doubt, she has a great talent that has led her to have millions of followers on networks.

Ángela Aguilar, photos show that she has the smallest waist

The young performer of songs like “Actually”, “Tell me how you want” and “There where they see me”, was 9 years old when she released “Nueva Tradición”, together with her brother Leonard Aguilarwho also stands out for his vocal talent and with whom he debuted on the music scene.

Angela boasts a waist. Photo: IG @angela_aguilar_

Since 2018, Angela accompanies her father and brother on the “Jaripeo without borders” tour, which was suspended for a few months due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but which the family has resumed with great success, although the young woman has already had her first solo performances.

She is very active on her social networks, especially on Instagram, a platform where she has 8 million followers, with whom she shares her best outfits, since the interpreter shows that she is a lover of fashion and stylewearing from the most casual looks with jeans, to the most elegant with sophisticated evening dresses.

The singer stands out for her way of dressing. Photo: IG @angela_aguilar_

He shows off his best looks in the shows he gives. Photo: IG @angela_aguilar_

She gives a style chair with her dresses. Photo: IG @angela_aguilar_

The young singer recalls the divas of the Cine de Oro with their elegant outfits. Photo: IG @angela_aguilar_

