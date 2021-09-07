Angelina Jolie: All the insinuations and heavy accusations against Brad Pitt

He claims he cannot speak due to the ongoing judicial proceedings. But Angelina Jolie says many, many things. He claims to want peace and family harmony. But throws heavy accusations against ex-husband Brad Pitt. Father of their six children. The interview with the English newspaper The Guardian it had to be about the violation of human rights, especially those of the little ones. It has turned into an unprecedented j’accuse. Which even brings up Harvey Weinstein.

A book on the human rights of children

Angelina Jolie, 46, wrote a book with children’s rights attorney Geraldine Van Bueren QC and Amnesty International, titled Know Your Rights. The idea is that of a guide for young people, named after the Clash song (the title is also tattooed on the back of the actress and director). The book lists all the rights children have under the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child. He explains how to claim them and offers advice from those young people who have managed to do so.

Was Angelina Jolie Afraid of Brad Pitt?

Halfway through the answer to the question “why did you write this book?”, Angelina Jolie displaces the journalist. “I had an experience in the United States with my children and I thought… well, human rights, children’s rights. I remembered the rights of the child and thought, well, these are for when you are in a situation and you want to make sure there is support for the children in your life. ” He apologizes for not being able to explain himself better.

Except then do it. “Then I found out that the United States had not ratified the charter of the rights of the child. One of the ways it affects children is their voice in court: a child in Europe would have a better chance of having a voice in court than a child in California. It is a fact that told me a lot about this country ».

The reference is obvious. the Californian judge who has to establish the custody of the 5 children of the ex couple Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt still minors did not want the children to testify.

Brad Pitt’s (alleged) abuse

The reporter asks if Jolie is referring to the domestic abuse allegations she has brought against Brad Pitt. He nods. Was she afraid for the safety of her children? “Yes, for my family. My whole family, ”he replies.

“I’m not the kind of person who makes light decisions like the ones I had to make. It took me a long time to be in the position where I felt I had to part with the father of my children. ‘

One more insinuation. Which is linked to the triggering episode of the divorce request. The altercation Brad Pitt had with his eldest son, Maddox. He, who admitted abusing alcohol, said he yelled at one of his sons (he never specified which one). But he has always rejected any other allegations of physical abuse.

The fight over Harvey Weinstein

Angelina Jolie said that even in the world of cinema she happened to have to defend herself from those who did not respect her rights. When asked directly who did it, the name surprised no one: Harvey Weinstein. The sexual predator who ruled in Hollywood and who is now locked up in prison to serve several sentences, including that of rape.

Angelina explains to the Guardian who had to flee the room when the former producer attempted to assault her. He was 21 and starred in the film Jokes of the Heart (1998). Weinstein issued a statement in which he strongly denies any allegation.

But Jolie also said she had a heavy fight with ex Brad Pitt. Because she never wanted to have anything to do with the producer again (so much so that she turned down a part in The Aviator). But not Pitt. “I have never been associated with him again. Or I worked with him. It was hard for me when Brad did it. ‘

What really hurt Angelina Jolie

But it is the next paragraph which is another broadside aimed at the star. Writes the Guardian“In 2012, Angelina says Pitt contacted Weinstein to work as a producer on the noir thriller Cogan – Killing Them Softly, which the Weinstein Company subsequently distributed (in the USA, ed). In doing so, Jolie felt Pitt was downplaying the sexual assault he had suffered. “We fought over this. Of course it hurt, ”Jolie says of Pitt’s happiness in working with Weinstein, despite knowing that Harvey had attacked her. Angelina Jolie avoided attending promotional events for the film ».

Brad Pitt has not yet responded to this bombshell interview released by his ex. The allegations are very serious. And they will certainly make the ongoing legal battle a lot tougher.

