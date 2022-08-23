Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s daughter has grown up: here are the photos

Her fame began even before she was born and had a name, her life up to now has been told in fragments of images and words by others, never by her. But at 16 Shiloh Jolie Pitt he wants to take back the narration of himself, removing the contract a mom Angelina Jolie (who was among the first divas to explain to the press some traits of gender dysphoria with the example of Shiloh) and trying to contain the background noise without becoming too protagonist. A common trait of the Jolie-Pitt tribe, which prefers study, art, university to the golden lights of Hollywood. How she became Shiloh Jolie Pitt todaywhat does the third child of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have to tell about herself, the perfect crasis of maternal and paternal traits, the adolescent that many girls – and adults too – would like to be?

A life certainly privileged but never heralded, far from the social canons of the “children of” Hollywood. Shy girl, so much so that her mother pushed her to dub a cartoon, Kung Fu Panda to make her overcome the embarrassment,Shiloh Jolie-Pitt doesn’t like to appear in public except on rare occasions. But she never alone: ​​she always has Angie and her older sister Zahara next to her, who hold her hand on the red carpet of representation. Oversized sweatshirts and denim shorts on Shiloh Jolie-Pitt’s favorite look in everyday life, few dresses and on rare glamorous evenings, unlike Zahara Jolie-Pitt who fishes freehand from her mother’s rich wardrobe. Shiloh, on the other hand, does not look at the couture of evening dresses. She has a practical spirit, her gaze that lights up at concerts (at the Maneskin live in Rome she went wild, even her famous parent being overshadowed) and a marked talent for dance. A skilled dancer, Angelina Jolie’s daughter attends one of the most highly rated contemporary dance schools in Los Angeles, LA Millennium Dance Complex, the same where the likes of Britney Spears, Justin Timberlake and Jennifer Lopez have passed. On the canal Youtube of the school Shiloh Jolie-Pitt she appeared in some choreography videos, and the views are splattered. But she continues not to want to be too present, reiterating a kind concept: you can leave a trace in the world even by remaining delicately on the sidelines.