Angelina Jolie at dinner at the starred Aroma restaurant in Rome: the menu

Angelina Jolie was pinched for dinner at the Aroma starred restaurant in Rome: this is what the star of Marvel’s Eternals ate.

Angelina Jolie was sighted in dinner to the Aroma starred restaurant in Rome. The actress, who is in the capital to present the film Eternals of Marvel during the Film Fest, she decided to go and eat at the Aroma restaurant with Chloé Zhao, the director of the film.

Sitting in the restaurant’s roof garden, Angelina Jolie ate while enjoying the view of the Colosseum (the restaurant is also known for the panorama that can be admired from its terrace).

Someone wondered what the menu chosen by the actress. Soon said, it was a menu mostly based on vegetables, although not in its entirety:

mixed salad with pomegranate and pecans

eggplant parmigiana

spaghetti with tomato sauce and basil

croaker with spiked sauce and roasted peppers

tiramisu

The actress seems to be fond of the restaurant: already in October 2019 she went to eat in the restaurant in question to taste the cuisine of the chef Giuseppe Di Iorio. The restaurant, in fact, is often visited by actors, footballers and VIPs.

The actress then stated: “It was an honor to be back here”. Who knows: perhaps for a moment, while savoring the chef’s dishes, she will have forgotten the quarrels that await her regarding the French vineyards disputed between her and her ex-husband Brad Pitt.