Angelina Jolie, how much has the star earned recently? The figure is illogical

She has always been one of the most admired divas, and Angelina Jolie leaves everyone speechless with what she has managed to pocket now. Not to be believed.

Among the absolute stars of cinema Angelina Jolie also continues to shine. A woman desired by many and able to always exude beauty and charm even today, at the age of 45.

Not to mention her talent in acting, which in her career has led her to take part in 37 films for cinema and 3 for television, as well as a handful of video clips.

The success she has achieved is deserved, even more so if you think of the fervent and constant charitable activity that Angelina Jolie has been carrying out for years. Especially in favor of the most needy children.

In particular, she adopted three children, all of them recently came of age. Two males, originating respectively from Cambodia and Vietnam, and one female, born in Ethiopia. Then from Brad Pitt he also had a daughter in 2006 and twins in 2008.

Read also –> Enrico Brignano in a new guise: how much energy to sell – VIDEO

Loading... Advertisements

How much did Jolie earn? A crazy figure

Now some specialized gossip sites focus purely on the working environment of the actress, and they do the math in your pocket. The aim is to try to identify the amount earned by her during 2020.

And in the end the goal is achieved. It turned out that Angelina Jolie has managed to make her own an astronomical cachet for her participation in recent films. His most recent works are as follows:

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil (2019), directed by Joachim Rønning

Alice and Peter (Come Away), directed by Brenda Chapman (2020)

The One and Only Ivan (2020), directed by Thea Sharrock

Read also –> Remember Gigi D’Alessio’s first wife? The life of Carmela Barbato

Read also –> Anna Falchi and Fiorello, the resounding end of their story: in bed with her

In “Maleficent” and “The unique and unsurpassed Ivan” Angelina Jolie also acted as a producer. And all this it earned her the beauty of 35 million dollars. In 2021 she appeared in the following films: