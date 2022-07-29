Angelina Jolie in pajamas at the airport in front of everyone

No clutter of luggage, one of his children at his side, the frown (towards the next destination?) Behind the sunglasses, the look of Angelina Jolie shirt chocolate color + fluid trousers and flat leather sandals, it is the sincerity effect between the windows of Heathrow airport, in London, where she landed after finishing her trip to Rome for the shooting of her new film as a director, Without Blood. And as queen of the markets and of the Capitoline nights, Angelina Jolie today it is wrapped in the soft silk of the Valentino suit, like sandals and sunglasses, to fly without worries and constraints to one of the most popular European capitals.

Valentino / IPA

What he tells today Angelina Jolie’s latest look signed Valentino it’s a different choice. For her, often anchored to reassuring monochromatic statement tracks, arriving at a new Pantone for her wardrobe, the sweeter shades of dark chocolate, means deviating from her favorite black / white and equally loved ones. beiges. The rare touches of color in Angelina Jolie’s wardrobe must be recognized, celebrated, elevated to status and declaration, comet passages to be recorded in the annals. Quickly rotate the whole prism to arrive at the most comforting tone, warm as a coffee at the right time and fresh with impalpable silk, a soft embrace that smells of gentle awakening against the harshness of life, and Angelina Jolie in shirt + pants marks a new, inimitable point of arrival in the need for downshifting. Slowing down, and then starting over.

Valentino / IPA

