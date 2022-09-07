Angelina Jolie looks that caused confusion

ads

At the 2011 Cannes Film Festival, Angelina Jolie wore a brown satin dress by Atelier Versace, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Jolie was there to support the premiere of Brad Pitt’s film “The Tree of Life,” a film that received mixed reviews when it was screened earlier in the day to the press. Metro joked that Jolie came to Pitt’s rescue at the festival. Even the New York Times said the movie doesn’t make much sense, but hey, you can’t win them all.

Jolie, however, certainly looked to wow the crowd in her dress. The look captured the quintessential Jolie look: elegant yet simple at the same time. But that aesthetic is a theme in Jolie’s fashion, both on the red carpet and in her everyday wardrobe. She likes simple things that never go out of style. “I invest in quality pieces and then wear them to death,” she told Vogue in March 2021. “Boots, a favorite coat, a favorite bag, I don’t change things very often, you know? .”

Obviously, on the red carpet, Jolie doesn’t wear the same thing, but we can certainly see consistency. She keeps things simple and understated, though Jolie has described it a little harsher. “When I’m not ready for some kind of – I’m boring. I’m very utilitarian. I like things that work,” she told Fox News. “I like to travel a lot, I like to be busy, I have a lot of kids, so I don’t have a lot of extra time for other frills.”