Angelina Jolie shows her abdomen at 47 with navel piercing

Angelina Jolie is one of the most famous and successful actresses in Hollywood who to her 47 years old continues to reap triumphs, and not only stands out as an actress, but also as a director.

The celebrity was recording a film in Italy with Salma Hayek a few weeks ago, and now, he returned to the United States, where he has lived some difficult days.

And it is that his eldest daughter Zahara went off to college, so the actress has been left a bit sad, but her other children Vivienne, Knox, Shiloh, and Pax, They have dedicated themselves to comforting her and doing activities with her to distract her.

Recently, the actress was caught taking a walk and stole the looks with a very sexy look with which he surprised everyone.

Angelina Jolie’s sexy look with which she showed off her flat abdomen at 47

Angelina Jolie wore an outfit all black very sexy and stylish of the character he played at the beginning of Lara Croft, in Tomb Raider in 2001.

The celebrity wore a Wide black pants, at the waist, with a halter neck top in the same tone, with sandals and a very chic black bag too.

The famous let see his abdomen for the first time in a long time, making it clear that it is flat, and, in addition, he showed off the ring-type piercing that he wears in his navel.

“OMG Angelina, how sexy as always”, “yes queen, you look divine and perfect”, “wow what a spectacular abdomen, you are an inspiration”, “I loved this Lara Croft-style look”, “wow I had a lot that I did not see in such a sexy Angelina, I love it”, and “the spectacular look and I loved her piercing”, were some of the reactions in networks.

Angelina proved that It’s never too late to look sexy and wear modern and daring clothes, no matter how old you are.