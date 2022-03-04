Angelina Jolie takes a break from her fight with Brad Pitt and returns to the movies

Angelina Jolie/Courtesy

Angelina Jolie has now forgotten her legal problems with Brad Pitt for the custody of her children, to return to the film sets, as she signed a contract with the Fremantle entertainment company in which she agrees to produce, direct or star in films, documentaries or series for three years.

The company reported through a statement that the agreement will be effective immediately; so the American actress will start working on her first project in May.

According to the Variety portal, Brad’s ex will direct and produce the film titled ‘Without Blood’ in Italy, which will be an adaptation of the homonymous novel by Alessandro Baricco, in which he will present a war story that focuses on a young woman who seeks revenge for the murder of his father.

“Having the freedom to tell important stories and bring them to a global audience is at the heart of this agreement with Fremantle. I am excited to work with such a passionate, forward-thinking and internationally-minded team,” the actress said in the statement.

Angelina Jolie/Courtesy

It should be noted that the agreement also mentions that the women’s rights activist can develop projects in local languages ​​and has the freedom to support writers and directors at a regional level to help them realize theirs, since Fremantle has a presence in 26 world regions.