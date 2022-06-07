Angelina Jolie talked about how her divorce with Brad Pitt affected her – People – Culture

In 2016 the entertainment world was stunned by the surprise separation of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt.

‘Brangelina’, as the couple was known, was one of the most stable marriages in Hollywood and, at least on camera, they looked like a happy family.

The divorce of Angelina and Brad has been one of the most notorious in the entertainment industry, among other things, because the actress accused her ex-partner of child abuse and gender violence.

(Also read: Spanish press assures that Piqué and Shakira had an “open relationship”).

On several occasions, the actress of ‘Maleficent’ has explained that it was very difficult for her to decide on the separation, but over time she realized that it was the best for her and her children.

Jolie plays ‘Thena’ in the movie ‘Eternals’.

One of the consequences of the difficult legal process that the ex-partner is still carrying out is the Bell’s palsy that Angelina was diagnosed with.

(Of interest: Shakira: sister talks about the artist’s state of mind after separation).

In 2017, in an interview with ‘VanityFair’, Jolie talked about how the separation with Pitt affected her health.

The actress had high blood pressure problems and also suffered temporary facial paralysiswhich caused part of his face to fall off.

“Sometimes women in families are put last, until it manifests itself in their own healthAngelina highlighted in the interview.

(Also: Dua Lipa and Aron Piper were seen dancing at a Madrid nightclub.)

Fortunately, Jolie received timely medical attention and thanks to acupuncture treatment, she managed to recover.

What is Bell’s palsy?

Although the causes are not clear, paralysis is a “sudden weakness in the facial muscles”, which causes the smile to be drawn on one side and one of the eyes to closeexplains the Mayo Clinic.

“It is believed to be the result of swelling and inflammation of the nerve that controls the muscles on one side of the face. It can also be a reaction after a viral infection“, highlights the medical port.

(Keep reading: Karol G suspended her concert in Ecuador due to an incident with the Police).

Fortunately, most cases improve over time, after six months the patient no longer has any symptoms. In addition, once an episode of paralysis occurs, it is not repeated.

More news

Antony Santos, the Colombian who created the country’s first electric car

She is Diana Lohrer, the Colombian who rang the Wall Street bell

Trends WEATHER