Angelina Jolie: The situation in Yemen is “heartbreaking and infuriating”

The special envoy of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, Hollywood superstar Angelina Jolie, yesterday called the situation in Yemen “heartbreaking and infuriating”.

Jolie made the remarks at a high-level engagement event on the humanitarian crisis in Yemen held under the auspices of the UN and in cooperation with the governments of Switzerland and Sweden.

Jolie said she visited Yemen 10 days ago to meet some of the four million people displaced by the conflict.

“I visited an informal settlement where 130 families lived. Only 20 of them received any kind of food aid, and also, only when funds were available, did I visit a makeshift school, made up of five small, dark rooms. The children were sitting on the floor and they hadn’t eaten. Neither had the teacher,” he said.

“So it’s heartbreaking. It’s infuriating. And most of all, because this is a man-made crisis that needs to be brought to an end,” he said.

Yesterday, the United Nations announced that it had received financial pledges from 36 donors worth $1.3 billion of the $4.27 billion it says it needs for its humanitarian plan in Yemen by 2022.

For more than seven years, Yemen has witnessed an ongoing war between forces loyal to the legitimate government, backed by an Arab military coalition led by neighboring Saudi Arabia, and the Iranian-backed Houthis who control provinces, including the capital, Sana’a, since September 2014.

By the end of 2021, the war had claimed 377,000 lives and cost Yemen’s economy $126 billion in losses, according to the UN. Most of the country’s population, some 30 million, became dependent on aid, in what has been described as one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises.