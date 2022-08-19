Angelina Jolie vs Brad Pitt / “Determined not to give joint custody”

Angelina Jolie would like to distance her children from their father: indiscretion

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt announced their separation in 2016; one of the most famous couples in Hollywood has decided to go their separate ways. The aforementioned contributes to the reason for the breakdown alcohol addiction of the actor who would have brought the beautiful interpreter to want the divorce.

The divorce, however, has not yet arrived after more than six years and the reason is revealed by an indiscretion of Page Six. According to the newspaper, an agreement has not yet been reached due to the film star: “Looks like Angelina is Determined not to give joint custody to Brad. And there are those who say that he will not remarry until the children are legally of age so as not to give any satisfaction to Pitt ”. Apparently, the children would be the reason for so much struggle between Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt who would like to obtain joint custody to which the actress strongly opposes.

Angelina Jolie and the story with Brad Pitt: love, children, alcohol addiction

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt met on the set of the movie Mr. & Mrs. Smith in 2005 and the spark seems to have been triggered ever since. The couple’s first paparazzata took place the same year, when the two were immortalized together on a trip to Kenya. From that moment the gossip broke out and fans went crazy seeing their favorites together.

A year after the couple formalized the relationship, their first daughter was born, Shiloh Nouvelwhile the two twins Knox and Vivienne they came into the world in 2008. The two married in 2014 and adopted three children: Maddox, Pax And Zahara. Their story, however, ended due to Brad Pitt’s alcoholism problems and in 2016 they announced the separation.

