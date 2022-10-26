‘Angelina Jolie zombie’ shows unedited face as she leaves prison

The 22-year-old Iranian woman spent nearly three years in prison in the country after being accused of blasphemy and corruption. Image: Social networks

Iranian Fatemeh Khishvand, who became famous on social media under the name Sahar Tabar, showed her true face and assumed, once again, that she used editing and makeup tricks to look like a “zombie Angelina Jolie”. The interview was given to state TV after the influencer left the prison in which she spent nearly three years.

Fatemeh opened an Instagram account in 2017 and, in a short time, gained over 500,000 followers because of his alleged, supposedly cadaverous appearance.

She claimed to have had more than 50 surgeries to look like the actress Angelina Jolie, but soon raised questions for publishing images with apparent edits.

“People must be living in the 18th century, without having seen or heard of any kind of technology, or makeup,” he joked, publicly acknowledging the lie.

After taking over the image editing, the woman continued to be successful, with her profile functioning as a kind of “artistic installation”, being deleted in 2019, when she was arrested along with three other influencers in the country.

Upon leaving prison, Fatemeh Khishvand, posing as “Zombie Angelina Jolie”, gave an interview to state TV. Image: Video playback

At the time, the influencer was 19 years old and was accused of blasphemy, instigating violence, buying property illegally, insulting the country’s dress code and encouraging young people to commit corruption, being sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Upon leaving prison, according to a transcript of the Iranian channel, she stated that she made the montages because she was looking for fame.

“The internet was an easy way to do that. It was so much easier than becoming an actress. I will definitely never download Instagram on my phone again,” the woman said.