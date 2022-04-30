Angelina Jolie’s surprise visit to Lviv in the middle of the Russian invasion of Ukraine

Angelina Jolie visited Lviv

Angelina Jolie is visiting Lviv amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine . Images showed the actress, who has been a special envoy of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees since 2012, entering a cafe in the ukrainian city.

“Angelina Jolie loves to drink coffee in Lviv. What are your favorite places to have coffee? The main purpose of your visit is to help Ukraine! Thank you for your support, Ms. Jolie, and to everyone who stands with the people of Ukraine today!”, the user said on Twitter. Natalie Smalla message replicated by several Ukrainian citizens.

Angelina Jolie loves to drink coffee in #Lviv. And what are your favorite places for coffee? 💙💛 The main purpose of her visit is to help Ukraine! Thank you for your support, Ms. Jolie, and to everyone who is with the #Ukrainian people today! Video source: Maya Pidhoretska pic.twitter.com/mebsa49HGg — Natalia (@NatalieSmal) April 30, 2022

At the end of March, the actress paid a surprise visit to Ukrainian children admitted to the Bambino Gesú hospital in Rome. and conveyed his concern about the uncertain future they face.

Jolie was able to greet and inquire about the situation of the 31 children from Ukraine who were sheltered due to the war in this pediatric centerthe largest in Europe and owned by the Vatican.

Angelina Jolie in Lviv (@thevillageua)

The “Hospital of the Pope” treated a total of 130 Ukrainian minors since the Russian invasion broke out on February 24, of which 31 remain admitted to their facilities, they explained to the agency EFE medical sources at the time.

“ I pray for the end of this war. That is the only way to stop the suffering and the flight from the conflict zone. It is horrible to see that children pay the price, in lost lives, damaged health and trauma. ”, declared the actress.

Jolie, who according to the media was found in the Italian capital at the end of March for work reasons, also expressed concern about the “uncertain future” that these children face.

Angelina Jolie on the streets of Lviv (@Ukrainian Railways)

Russia refuses to evacuate civilians

Russia rejected all proposals to evacuate Ukrainian soldiers and civilians who remain besieged in the port city of Mariupol.said this Saturday an adviser to the Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelensky.

the adviser, Mikhailo Podolyakdeclared that at the request of the president several “world leaders” have turned to the Kremlin to request the creation of a humanitarian corridor from Mariupol, where fighting is still going on near the Azovstal steelworks.

“Unfortunately, there is no response from the Russian side”, said Podolyak in an interview with Radio Free Europe in which he conjectured that Moscow pursues the “symbolic” objective of destroying the city, controlled for the most part by the Russian Army, and those who defend it, referring to the Azov Regiment.

“Every day there are attacks with heavy artillery and fighters to destroy Azovstal. The Russians know there are children inside, but they continue to bomb”, denounced Podolyak.

The destruction in Mariupol (REUTERS / Alexander Ermochenko)

Five thousand combatants and about a thousand civilians are barricaded in the Azovstal metallurgical plant, according to Ukrainian sources, of whom some 500 are wounded without the possibility of receiving medical treatment.

Food and water supplies will run out in the next few daysaccording to sources from the far-right Azov Regiment, integrated into the Ukrainian Army.

Moscow has ruled out the possibility of launching an assault on the steel mill to avoid Russian casualties, opting instead to besiege the plant and prevent humanitarian access to the besieged.

This Thursday, the Secretary General of the UN, Antonio Guterresaffirmed in a press conference with the Ukrainian president in kyiv that the United Nations is doing “everything possible” to evacuate civilians from the plant.

Zelensky, for his part, assured that Ukraine is “open to holding immediate negotiations” to achieve a humanitarian corridor that allows those who remain in Azovstal to be saved.

KEEP READING:

The three scenarios of the Russian offensive in Donbas and the resistance of the Ukrainians

Putin attacks Europe with his most powerful weapon

Joe Biden proposed to transfer to Ukraine the assets confiscated from Russian oligarchs after the invasion