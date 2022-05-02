Angelina Jolie’s visit to Ukraine that did not end well

The actress Angelina Jolie He was one of the last Hollywood stars to speak out about the situation in Ukraine. Unlike other celebrities who have spoken out for the Ukrainian people or donated money to the cause, Jolie paid a surprise visit to Ukraine. On Saturday afternoon, the actress went to the city of Lviv, where she met a group of refugees.

In his role as United Nations special envoy, the actress was present in the country invaded by Russian forces where more than 5.4 million people have left the country in recent months. This number is added to the 7.7 million internally displaced persons who have had to leave their homes to move to other parts of Ukraine.

The 46 year old performer was present in Lviv, the city located in western Ukraine, 70 kilometers from the border with Poland. There he met with Ukrainian refugees at a train station, including children and teenagers. “I was very moved by the children’s stories,” said Maksym Zinoviyovych, governor of Lviv. “One girl was even able to privately tell Ms. Jolie about a dream she had,” she said.

“They must be in shock… I know how trauma affects children, I know when someone shows them how much their voices matter it’s very healing for them,” Jolie said in response.

The actress also visited a boarding school in the city, where she was able to talk to the students and take photos with them. During her visit to the station, the sirens began to sound, forcing Jolie and her group to quickly evacuate the area. Below you can see a video of the exact moment in which the actress must leave the place when the sirens begin to sound.

Several have been hollywood celebrities who have spoken out about the situation in Ukraine. Days ago it was known that the actor benedict cumberbatchknown for playing Doctor Strange in the Marvel movies, revealed that he is about to welcome a Ukrainian refugee family into his UK home.

Last month it emerged that Leonardo Dicaprio had made a $10 million donation to support combatants and humanitarian aid. For its part, the couple of actors Mila Kunis Y Ashton Kutcher they were also raising funds to help Ukrainian refugees.

