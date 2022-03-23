Angelina’s daughter, Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, is very old

Angelina Jolie and her daughter Vivienne Jolie-Pitt They have been spotted shopping by The Grove (a Los Angeles shopping center), in a very affectionate way and in a mother-daughter moment that has left some prints with which the fans have freaked out. We refer to the photos that the paparazzi have made of both but, specifically, those of Vivienne, who has suddenly hit a ‘spurt’ and thus shows that time passes too quickly (minute of silence).

The last times we had seen her was during the presentations of her mother’s successful movie, ‘Eternals’. Angelina’s family accompanied her mother throughout the world at the ‘premieres’ and viewings in Rome, the United Kingdom, New York… In fact, they generated a lot of ‘hype’ centered on Shiloh and now, the eyes are focus on Vivienne, mainly, because she has grown a lot.

The twin of the family is already 13 years old (excuse me how time flies? Well, in that sense, you’re also going to freak out with Katie Holmes’s daughter, Suri) and it’s incredible the change that has taken place in a few months.

Like the rest of her siblings (Maddox, Zahara, Shiloh, Pax and Knox), Vivienne has a rather ‘agender’ style, something that fans often applaud because it gives the feeling that Angelina has always made them feel very free to choose how to express themselves through fashion.

In this case, her plain blue sweater, high-waisted baggy jeans, and chunky shopping sneakers are super comfortable. Her casual, swept-back hair is great for spending an afternoon with her mom. How rich they are!

Please can time stop going so fast?

