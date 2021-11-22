Anger erupts from Brussels to the Hague against restrictions. But “Europe risks another 500 thousand deaths”

In Brussels, Belgium, objects and firecrackers against riot police, water cannons and tear gas against demonstrators marching towards the headquarters of the European Commission, lined up behind the huge “Together for Freedom” banner. In Holland, games behind closed doors interrupted by angry fans, bikes set on fire in The Hague, firecrackers against agents and even stones towards an ambulance carrying a patient. Fear grows, restrictions increase, no vax and no green pass anger explodes against the new anti-Covid limitations. World epicenter of the fourth wave of coronavirus, Europe must deal with the violence of those who do not accept the squeeze for health purposes, the restriction of freedoms in an attempt to give oxygen not only to Covid patients, but also to hospitals under pressure .

Today Austria, which has the lowest immunization rate in Western Europe (64%), is back in total lockdown for 20 days, after only attempting the tightening for no-vaxes. It is forbidden to leave the house, except for essential activities (work, school and a walk) and risk of fines of 1450 euros. Austria is also the first country to have announced the mandatory vaccine since February. “The situation is very tense – explained Chancellor Alexandere Schallenberg – but we hope there will be no violence” as in other countries. On Saturday, in protest, 30 thousand took to the streets.

Anti-restrictions rage, on the other hand, is rampant, despite the alarm raised by the World Health Organization: “Another 500 thousand people risk dying from Covid-19 in Europe by March if the authorities do not take urgent measures to stem the contagions “. Mortality rose 5% last week, making the old continent the only region in the world where deaths from Covid have risen.

Yet yesterday 35 thousand protested in Brussels, the cradle and symbol of the European Union. From Saturday in Belgium the obligation to wear a mask in public places returned and the obligation to work from home for at least four days a week, until mid-December and for at least three days from 15 December onwards. Belgium has one of the highest per capita infection rates in the EU, behind only the Baltic and former Yugoslav nations and Austria.

Same scenario in Holland, where the virus gallops (+ 44% of infections in the last week) but clashes were recorded for the second night in a row, this time in The Hague, after those of the day before in Rotterdam, defined by the mayor “a ‘orgy of violence’. It is the rebellion against the mini lockdown in effect for three weeks from November 13, with bars, clubs and essential shops closed by 8pm (non-essentials at 6pm) and the fear that the government will soon ban unvaccinated people from entering bars and restaurants, even if negative test minutes (2G rule). Two football matches, which on the basis of the new measures were played behind closed doors, were interrupted for several minutes in the cities of Alkmaar and Almelo. Five officers were injured and about 40 people arrested across the country. Among them – explained the Minister of Justice Ferd Grapperhausdopo – “there are individuals linked to the violent fringes of the supporters or to other forms of crime”.

Meanwhile, even France, where according to the government the fifth wave “proceeds at the speed of light” (200 infections per 100 thousand inhabitants), is thinking of the green pass on the ski slopes. Yesterday Paris was forced to send 50 special forces agents to contain the riots in Guadeloupe, an overseas territory, in which “unacceptable violence” was recorded.

Germany is also trembling, where the press conference on Friday by Health Minister Jens Spahn is anxiously awaited, which has not ruled out a new lockdown after the outbreak of infections. Great Britain, due to the “unprecedented pressure” on hospitals, plans to extend the vaccine to children from 5 years old, but excludes the obligation to vaccinate on the Austrian model. The only case in the world, on November 28, Switzerland will rely on a second referendum to decide the fate of the green pass. Here, too, the demonstrators warm up their engines.