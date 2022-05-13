Anna Kendrick Blake Lively sequel A Small Favor

A couple of days ago, Netflix Latin America announced that the movie A Small Favor (2018) would leave its catalog as of May 19, 2022, so if you are a fan of this film, you should take the last chance to see it. The film stars Anna Kendrick (Stephanie) and Blake Lively (Emily), a pair of completely opposite ‘friends’ who live extremely funny moments, but after Emily’s disappearance everything gets complicated. Fortunately, the removal of the film from the streaming service came with other news: there will be a sequel.

The film at the time was considered one of the most surprising original products of Hollywood, mainly because it has a little bit of everything: suspense, thriller and comedy of great quality. Now, four years after its premiere, Deadline reports that the sequel has started its production phase hand in hand with Amazon Studios, where Paul Faig will return as the director of the film in the company of Jessica Sharzer, screenwriter of the first installment.

Why should you watch A Small Favor?

The film may not be completely memorable, but it is undoubtedly one of the best options to have a good time, since the story does not stop making plot twists, which makes it something truly difficult to decipher. On the other hand, the acting ability of its cast is impressive, where Kendrick and Lively manage to convey that feeling of trust and friendship during the first part of the film, which gradually turns into something dark.

The synopsis says that not even a small favor is as simple as it seems, and this movie portrays that phrase perfectly, as Stephanie’s investigation becomes deeper and deeper, and with each step she takes, the story becomes more enigmatic and generates an obsession to know what will happen next, as in the scene where Anna Kendrick arrives with Linda Cardellini (Scooby-Doo, Brokeback Mountain and Hawkeye), who plays a finished artist.

A story based on another story?

A simple favor (original title of the film) is not based on an original script, since is an adaptation of the novel written by Darcey Bell in 2017, whose characters, plot and title are exactly the same, although with a small variation in the character of Sean, Emily’s husband.

Due to the fact that the final credits of the tape explain what happened to the lives of its protagonists after the end of the story, many fans doubted if the story was inspired by a true crime, that is, an event in real life, however, we are sorry to tell you which is not so, and history is nothing more than an incredible fiction novel.

A trending sequel

With a budget of 20 million dollars and a collection of almost 100 million dollars, the film established itself as a box office success, which was reaffirmed with its streaming premiere where it was soon placed in the top 10 of the most watched internationally. On the other hand, due to the naturalness with which the film dealt with queer issues, it earned the support and affection of the LGBT community.

As if that were not enough, in recent days Blake Lively became a trend once again due to the dress she wore during the Met Gala, which was recognized as one of the favorites of the night due to its ability to transform. In addition, Blake is one of the most appealing voices for eliminate stigmas of women in the world of entertainment, ensuring that their “bodies are always changing and that does not belong to anyone else”, as he said during his last interview for Vogue magazine. @worldwide