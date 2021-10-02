Anna Kendrick in “Voices”, Jason Moore’s musical comedy

Anna Kendrick is the absolute protagonist of the new musical comedy, which has made America crazy and which will arrive next June 6th.

It is shortly before the arrival in Italy of the musical film that literally drove America crazy. The wild musical “VoicesDirected by Jason Moore, it will hit our theaters starting June 6 and will focus on a group of young students who dream of becoming music stars with their college band. It is the great return of Anna Kendrick, the young American actress who achieved notoriety in the saga of Twilight, to then act, in 2009, in “A microphone for two”, His first musical comedy directed by Todd Louiso, his second film as a director.

The plot

Beca is a decidedly alternative girl who enrolled at Bardem University with a very specific idea, that is to leave after the first year to move to Los Angeles, becoming a successful DJ. At the university she will meet Jesse, who is also passionate about music and the two start working together on the university radio but the best part comes when Beca, intent on singing in the shower, is noticed by Chloe, a friend of hers who will try to make her do the audition for her a cappella group, convincing her. Beca then joins the Bella’s Bardem group and Jesse is taken over by the college’s male a cappella group, the Sopranos. The goal of the groups is the Lincoln Center in New York, where the national championship of choirs is held every year between college and Beca will demonstrate his value as a musician even within a group not only as a DJ, after various misunderstandings, the relationship with Jesse will have a happy ending.

The cast

The film is directed almost entirely by the wonderful Anna Kendrick, the young American actress who became famous thanks to the soil of Jessica Stanley in “Twilight“, And then starred in several other films, up to”Between the clouds”By Clooney, with which she earned her first Academy Award nomination in the Best Supporting Actress category. At his side, in this film, we also find Skylar Astin, New York actor and singer, famous for playing Georg in the musical “Spring Awakening”, Ben Platt, Brittany Snow, Anna Camp, Rebel Wilson, Alexis Knapp, Ester Dean.