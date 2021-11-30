Anne Hathaway: 10 things you don’t know about the actress

Anne Hathaway she is one of the best actresses of her generation, versatile and brilliant, able to conquer a large slice of the public all over the world.

Entering Hollywood was not easy for her, but with her strength, with her skill and innate talent for acting, she was able to demonstrate what she is worth, without mediation and focusing only on herself.

Here are ten things you don’t know about Anne Hathaway.

Anne Hathaway: film

1. Has starred in famous films. The debut in the world of cinema took place in 2001 with the film Pretty Princess. Thanks to this film, the American actress begins to be in great demand for various productions, such as Ella Enchanted – The magical world of Ella (2004), Prince Charming wanted (2004) and Havoc – Out of control (2005). Then he gets great notoriety with films like Brokeback Mountain Secrets (2005), The devil wears Prada (2006), Becoming Jane – A portrait of a woman against (2007), Rachel is about to get married (2008), Bride Wars (2009), Appointment with love (2010), Alice in Wonderland (2010), Love & other remedies (2010) and One Day (2011). In 2012 his career took an important turn, playing roles of a certain thickness in The Dark Knight – The Return , Les Misérables (film for which she wins the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress), Interstellar (2014), The unexpected intern (2015) and Alice through the looking glass (2016). Among his latest films are mentioned Colossal (2016), Ocean’s 8 (2018) and Serenity (2019), Watch out for those two (2019), Bad waters (2019), His last wish (2019), Witches (2020) and Locked Down (2021).

2. Anne Hathaway is also an excellent voice actress. Throughout her career, Anne Hathaway has often found herself lending her voice: this happened for The cat’s reward (2002), Little Red Riding Hood and the unusual suspects (2005), some episodes of The Simpsons made between 2009 and 2010, an episode of Family Guy (2010) and Family Guy Present It’s a Trap! (2010). In addition, the actress also worked on the dubbing of the animated film Rio (2011) and its sequel Rio 2 – Amazon Mission (2014).

Anne Hathaway: her physique

3. In Love and Other Remedies Anne Hathaway really got naked. Nude and sex scenes are really a lot in Love and other remedies, in Anne Hathaway she starred with colleague and friend Jake Gyllenhaal. Speaking of this film and the scenes, the actress stated that nudity is part of being an actor and you just have to agree on what you are asked to do, then just be calm and prepared and everything goes smoothly.

4. Anne Hathaway has an innate sensuality. The American actress is not one of those people who purposely displays parts of her body to attract attention or to demonstrate her erotic charge. Anne has never given up on elegance and good taste, whether it’s for private outings or social events. Yet, under that girl’s face and that perfect body, the actress demonstrates an innate sensuality, almost innocent, always shown with great grace.

Anne Hathaway is Catwoman

5. Anne Hathaway played Catwoman for Christopher Nolan. In 2012 the third chapter of Nolan’s Batman trilogy was released, that is The Dark Knight – The Return. For this film, Anne Hathaway was hired to play the femme fatale, professional scammer and thief. Selina Kyle / Catwoman. To give life to this character, who establishes a very seductive and woolly relationship with Bruce Wayne, Hathaway said she was inspired by Hedy Lamarr and that this was one of the tiring roles of his career, so much so that he underwent a hard physical training in order to give an excellent performance.

6. Anne Hathaway has had several stunts. The most dangerous scenes were played by several stunts, more precisely one for the motorcycle chase scenes and one for the toughest fights. However, one of her stunt doubles was involved in an accident on set: during the filming, the stuntman lost control of the vehicle, during the staircase scene riding the Bat-Pod, crashing into an IMAX camera, destroying it completely. . Fortunately, none of the people present were hurt.

Anne Hathaway, husband and son Rosebanks Jonathan Shulman

7. She is married to an actor. In November 2008, the actress began dating the actor Adam Shulman, known for being Deputy Enos Strate in the film Hazzard – The Dukes to the rescue. The two then married on September 29, 2012 in Big Sur, California, in a Jewish-Christian interfaith ceremony. Many have noted that Shulman bears a slight resemblance to the English playwright William Shakespeare, whose wife was named anne Hathaway. There are also those who believe that the two actors are their own reincarnations, which thus carry on an eternal love.

8. She had two children. On March 24, 2016, the American actress became the mother of Rosebanks Jonathan Shulman, the first child of the couple. Since that time, Hathaway has partially thinned out her work activities, in order to take better care of the little one. In 2019, the second child was born, simply called Jack.

Anne Hathaway today

9. Anne Hathaway has many projects in store. Currently the actress seems to have resumed her business at full capacity. Having recently starred in movies His last wish, The Witches And Locked Down, has numerous other projects planned. Currently, he has recently finished filming the series WeCrashed, while she is now engaged in filming the film Armaggedon Time, coming-of-age story directed by James Gray which also boasts the two-time Oscar winner in the cast Anthony Hopkins. Coming soon will then star in Sesame Street, She Came to Me, Bum’s Rush And The Lifeboat.

Anne Hathaway: age and height of the actress

10. Anne Hathaway was born on November 12, 1982 in New York, United States. The actress is 1.73 meters tall overall.

