Anne Hathaway and her extreme diet to lose weight fast

A few years ago, Anne Hathaway drew a lot of attention after lose 11 kilos fast, to arrive in optimal conditions for the film musical “Les Miserables”. Such a diet attracted a lot of attention, to the point that some time later it continued to be commented on, although some considered it really extreme. Which was?

To embody the dying Fantine in the adaptation of “Les Miserables”, the actress first lost 5 kilos to be able to start the recording and then had to lose 6 more. For this, Hathaway had to go on an extreme diet, which she herself disclosed in the vogue magazine.

What was Anne Hathaway’s diet that helped her lose 11 kilos?

The Hollywood actress He admitted that he had followed a strict diet based on dry oatmeal paste to lose 11 kilos.

“I had to be obsessive about it, the idea was to look like I was on the verge of death”Hathaway told the magazine.

Hathaway, then 30, confessed to eating nothing more than two small pieces of oatmeal a day.

“If I go back, and I’m not judging it in any way, it was definitely a little crazy.”said the actress. “It was definitely a break from reality, but I think that’s what Fantine is.”.

However, returning to everyday life after the effort was quite hard. “I was in a kind of state of deprivation, physical and emotional”he said at the time.

“When I got home, I couldn’t react to the chaos in the world without being overwhelmed. It took weeks for me to feel like myself again.”revealed.