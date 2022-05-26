Anne Hathaway and Zendaya star in Bvlgari campaign

The renowned actresses Anne Hathaway and Zendaya Coleman were chosen to become the new ambassadors of the luxury brand Bvlgari, yes, both in the same campaign and in which they shine wearing with great elegance and style the most desired jewels of the season.

Anne and Zendaya star in the fashion film called “Unexpected Wonders”, which was directed by Paolo Sorrentino, Italian director and screenwriter, and winner of an Oscar thanks to his film “The Great Beauty”.

Paolo Sorrentino was inspired for his creation by the breath of freedom and the infinite charm offered by the Eternal City (Italy), Well, for him, the cinema expresses this endless search for beauty.

Zendaya rocks a fitted black dress, while Anne Hathaway opted for a fitted royal blue jumpsuit, both with pronounced necklines to show off the costgosas chokers that star in the beginning of the film.

We can also see Anne in a white shirt that highlights the matching sapphire earrings.as he begins to play a piano, an excellent location to display an emerald ring.

Then we see a Anne in a red silk robe looking up at the ceiling of a splendid Italian mansion. And Zendya in a white silk co-ordinate showing off a ruby ​​ring.

Anne Hathaway wore several incredible creations from the Maison’s latest high jewelry collection at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival. Specifically of the “Eden The Garden of Wonders” collection, which combines the Mediterranean Reverie necklace with a matching sapphire ring.

The actresses are at a very special moment in their careers: Zendaya has just been included in Time magazine’s 100 most influential list, and Anne Hathaway is about to release her new movie, “Armageddon Time”.