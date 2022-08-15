Anne Hathaway opens up about pregnancy and why not everything is positive

Anne Hathaway She is willing to talk about pregnancy and motherhood. “There’s this tendency to portray getting pregnant, having kids, in one light, as if it’s all positive,” the ‘WeCrashed’ star said in a new interview with the magazine. WSJ Magazine, by People.

‘But I know from my own experience that it is much more complicated than that. When you discover that your pain is shared by others… I feel that it is useful information so that I am not isolated in my pain’.

“I mean, what’s there to be ashamed of?” the actress added. ‘This is a pain and that is part of life.’ Hathaway also opened up to the magazine about how becoming a mother changed your mindsetrevealing: ‘I didn’t feel completely grounded and completely here until I became a mother’.

“It’s not that I lacked integrity, but it made me want to be completely, on every level, true to my word,” Hathaway said. ‘And that meant stopping doing whatever foolishness I had inside of me. And they’re little breaks you give yourself sometimes when you know you’re not being your best self.’

Anne Hathaway has opened up about how pregnancy and motherhood have helped her be her best self. Instagram @annehathaway

Anne Hathaway and her husband, Adam Schulman, have two children, and while the actor says he could see them adding a third, it’s, well, complicated! Hathaway previously alluded to his difficult journey to motherhood in a post of Instagram July 2019, in which she revealed that she was pregnant with her youngest child and wrote: ‘Kicks aside, for all of you going through infertility and conception hell please know it was not a straight line for none of my pregnancies. I send you extra love.’

At work, at least, things are a bit more direct. Anne Hathaway He recently appeared on Kelly Clarkson’s talk show and rocked out with the singer during a song recognition competition, even beating Clarkson on his own song ‘Since U Been Gone’.

Life advice: never challenge Anne Hathaway to a game. He will take it seriously and destroy you.