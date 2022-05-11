Annual inflation in the United States marked a slight drop compared to March: 8.3%

FILE PHOTO: Shoppers wear masks as they shop at a Walmart store, in North Brunswick, New Jersey, U.S., July 20, 2020. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz/File Photo

The year-on-year rate of inflation in the United States moderated slightly in April to 8.3% -two tenths below that of March-, reported this Wednesday the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The monthly rise in consumer prices was 0.3%.

Inflation had stood at 8.5% in the 12 months to Marchbut slowed last month amid a drop in energy costsreported the Department of Labor.

Indeed, gasoline fell 6.1% in April compared to March.

However, despite this decrease, energy costs increased 30.3% in the last 12 monthsand the cGasoline cost is 43.6% higher than a year ago.

Prices continued to rise for a variety of items, including housing, food, airfare, and new vehicles.s, and inflation remains at its highest level since 1982.

Food prices, meanwhile, rose 9.4% in one yearespecially those relating to purchases in the supermarket, which increased by 10.8%, while those of food in restaurants increased by 7.2%.

If food and fuel prices, which are the most volatile, are excluded, core inflation was 6.2% year on year.

the price of the living placeone of those that has more weight in the calculation of core inflation, rose 5.1% in one yearand its monthly increase was 0.5%.

In the automotive sector, new vehicle prices rose 13.2% in a yearwhile those of used vehicles did so by 22.7%.

The interesting point in this sector is that in recent months the prices of second-hand vehicles (which at the end of 2021 were soaring) have begun to fall: They fell 0.2% in February, 3.8% in March and 0.4% in April.

Following the release of the data, US stock futures posted moderate losses.