Another big team wants Cruz Azul’s DT and there was already an approach

One of the biggest teams in the country wants Juan Reynoso as technical director and has already approached the Cruz Azul coach to start the talks.

A Liga MX title, another Champion of Champions, two semifinals of Concachampions, records, triumphs, a rebuilt team and more; that is the legacy of Juan Reynoso as technical director of Cruz Azul, in just over a year, for which another of the biggest teams in the country is interested in taking him to his bench: The Chivas of Guadalajara.

And it is that while the fans continue with their constant attacks on the Peruvian strategist, and the rumors about his possible departure from The Machine continue to gain strength, it is the rivals who see a unbeatable opportunity to try to take penultimate coach Champion of Mexican soccer to their ranks.

According to information from MedioTiempo, in their column ‘Filtered Touch’, from Verde Valle they are very aware of the situation of Juan Reynoso in Cruz Azulthen Chivas is very interested in which is the ‘chess player‘ who can take the reins of the team as Michel Leaño’s replacementsince for now it is Richard Chain interim technical director.

Chivas already had an approach with Juan Reynoso

But that would not be all, because, even, it would have already existed a first approach by the Flock with the still strategist of The Machine to start a first talk and be able to know their plans, after it transpired that in La Noria they would already be thinking about their departureif I failed to conquer the tenth starbecause they considered the elimination of Concachampions as a failure in the club.

It must be remembered that until now, the names of some coaches who could take the place of ‘chess playeramong which stand out Matias Almeida, Diego Cocca and even Andrés Lillini and Hugo Sánchez as candidates, however, the title is still a possibility for Cruz Azul, well for now He has the direct ticket to the Liguilla in his hands.

