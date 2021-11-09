Another Ethereum mining pool forced to close due to Chinese repression

BeePool, the fourth largest Ethereum mining pool, is closing its doors due to the crackdown on cryptocurrencies in China. BeePool announced on Tuesday that it will suspend operations. “in response to the latest regulatory policies“.

Effective immediately, registering new users and adding sub-accounts for existing users will be discontinued, and mining access is expected to end by October 15th.

The announcement comes just a day after the news that SparkPool, Ethereum’s second largest mining pool, will suspend operations by the end of the month for similar reasons.

Together, BeePool and SparkPool account for more than a quarter of Ethereum’s hashrate.

Dear users. Due to the latest regulations, BeePool is implementing the following measures for an orderly closure: 1) Stop the registrations of new users and the increase of sub-accounts.

2) All mining access servers will stop operations starting at 11:59 pm on October 15, 2021 (Beijing time).

3) All earnings during the closing period will be generated and delivered normally, but it is recommended to switch operators in advance so that machine operations are not affected.

4) All balances will be collected with deductions on service charges after the servers are closed.

5) Please quickly associate sub-accounts with unassociated addresses. In the event that these addresses are not yet bound at 11:59 pm on October 31, 2021, we will consider the abandoned sub-accounts and close the collection channel, user interface and app support. We thank you for your continued support over the past 4 years. Goodbye! The Beepool team, September 28, 2021

After a lull in cryptocurrency crackdowns, it became clear late last week that the People’s Bank of China was stepping up its measures, even promoting stronger interdepartmental coordination to suppress crypto assets. In accordance with the law, these measures are aimed at cutting payment channels and closing websites and applications for mobile devices.

The mining crackdown has focused on Bitcoin mining for months, causing a large exodus of operations from the country. Now, the Chinese government’s attention seems to have shifted to Ethereum.

Guangming media reported Monday that Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region authorities seized 10,000 Ether mining machines from a warehouse after a tip. The miners consumed 1,104 kWh of electricity.

According to the publication, Inner Mongolian authorities have so far shut down 45 virtual currency mining operations, saving 6.58 billion kilowatt hours of electricity per year, equivalent to about two million tons of coal.

The crackdown on mining has helped bring the price of ETH down to below $ 3,000 – it currently stands at $ 2,918.57, according to CoinGecko.

BeePool has been in operation for four years e currently the pool represents 6.7% of Ethereum’s mining share, with over 3,000 blocks extracted in the last week.

While mining is still very profitable, the introduction of fee burning with Ethereum’s London hard fork has reduced profits, as miners receive fewer rewards per block.

The next phase of the upgrade of the blockchain to Eth2, scheduled for October, was announced today. The miners will be further sidelined with the final move to Proof-of-Stake.