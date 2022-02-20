Anti-vaccine protesters in Canada clash with police as arrests continue to rise

Some of the protesters had smoke grenades, fireworks and bulletproof vests.

Following Canadian police intervention to neutralize anti-vaccine protests, Authorities said 47 arrests were made this Saturday in Ottawa as they cleared the center of the city.

In an unprecedented operation in the country that included municipal, provincial and federal agents that began on Friday morning, protesters were removed from their trucks and cars, which were blocking the streets. More than 100 arrests and 21 vehicles towed were recorded during that day.

The street that is located in front of the parliament was cleared and it is expected that the police will continue to restore the streets to try to restore order in the coming days.

“Protesters continue to be aggressive towards officers. They refuse to comply with orders to move,” police said Saturday at noon (Eastern time). “You will have seen officers use a chemical irritant in an effort to stop aggressive behavior and for officer safety.”

In addition, reported arresting protesters who had smoke grenades and fireworks, while others wore bulletproof vests. Some of these instruments were found inside a vehicle.

“A protester threw a gas canister and was arrested,” Ottawa police said in a tweet, adding that they will take into account public and officer safety.

“We were slow and methodical, but you were assaultive and aggressive with the officers and the horses. Based on your behaviorwe are responding, including helmets and batons for our safety“added the police.

In the early hours of Saturday morning, police warned the protesters to leave, setting up more than 100 checkpoints to prevent more protesters from entering the city.

During the protests on Friday, it got to a point where Ottawa police said anti-vaccine protesters assaulted officers and tried to take away their weapons.

It was learned that a person was arrested after throwing a bicycle at a horse.

Tensions in Canada have been brewing for weeks over preventative measures the country has taken over COVID-19, including mask and vaccination requirements.

Tensions in Canada reached a fever pitch when Prime Minister Justin Trudeau invoked emergency powers to break up the protests, which had not been applied in the nation since 1988.

“The objective of all the measures, including the financial ones, foreseen in the Emergencies Law, is to face the current threat and fully control the situationTrudeau said Thursday before the House of Commons.

With information from CNN

