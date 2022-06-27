Anuel AA, why has he lost so much weight | Celeb from United States nnda nnlt | SHOWS

The famous singer Anuel AA He has been one of the most listened to artists in Spanish, especially thanks to his popularity on social networks, his failed romance with the eccentric Karol G and his marriage to Yailin the most viral. Nevertheless, a particular fact He has been calling the attention of his more than 28 million followers on Instagram. Learn more here.

Recently, various Internet users in social networks managed to place the name of Anuel AA in trends. And it is that the interpreter of “Bebesita” has been questioned in his latest Instagram posts for his physical appearance. Did something weird happen?

And it is that for many followers and fans of the trap singer, the Puerto Rican artist would be wearing a quite noticeable weight loss, which has led to questioning a lot about food and the habits of Karol G’s ex-boyfriend.

As we know, the renowned urban genre performer managed to jump to stardom with well-known hits like “Clock”, “Secret” and “La Jeepeta”being these simple ones that were the first positions in Billboard during weeks.

ANUEL AA AND HER “NEW” PHYSICAL STATE

Recently, Anuel was on tour in Latin America with his girlfriend Yailin, although it was his most recent publication on Instagram that raised alarms in his fans, as many of them expressed their discomfort at seeing the reggaeton player with some “pounds less”.

In the aforementioned video that appears on his Instagram account, the singer can be seen in his mansion and announcing another tour called “Legends never die”, tour that would have special confirmation in a few weeks.

Anuel AA dressed in black in an audiovisual clip posted on his Instagram account (Photo: Anuel AA/Instagram)

However, it was the comments of his followers that took center stage in said publication since many wondered if he was eating well or suffering from an illness.

Even the rumor spread on social networks that they would be doing “witchcraft” to Yailin’s new husband the most viral. The user “Angelarteck” uploaded a clip reinforcing this theory in a clip to his personal TikTok account, which has already achieved close to a quarter of a million reactions. Will it be true?

Answer from Anuel AA

As expected, the controversial ragpicker responded to each of the assertions and theories regarding his health condition. And he did it true to his style through a video without filters or concealments.

“For the ‘Emmanuel’ album I was skinny, I’ve always been skinny… I don’t understand, now that Anuel is really skinny, what if drugs, look, what I’m doing is fine sons of the big whore, I what I am is ready” , Anuel points out while recording himself in front of a mirror.

Apparently, the exercise, food and diet that his wife Yailin has imposed on him have been giving results. Do you think the singer is at his ideal weight?

THE TIME ANUEL AA LOST CONTROL WITH A FOLLOWER WHO USED A BLUE WIG LIKE KAROL G’S

Karol G and Anuel AA cannot escape being reminded of their old romance. The Puerto Rican rapper lost control when a bottle was thrown at him during the concert he was performing in Spain and he went against a woman who wore a blue wig in the style of “Bichota”.

