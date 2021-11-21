anxiety at Juve, the situation

Also Danilo will not board the plane that will take you there on Monday afternoon Juventus in London to challenge the Chelsea in the Champions League: the Brazilian full-back came out on a stretcher and in tears from the Olimpico after a tough fight with Elseid Hysaj . His match against Lazio lasted just a quarter of an hour and the first medical bulletin talks about an adductor problem . After all, it was immediately clear that it was not a light fight as the Brazilian put his hand on his face in pain. This morning the Juventus number 6 will be subjected to instrumental checks at JMedical , from which diagnosis and recovery times will be known, but it seems very obvious that he will miss the Champions League challenge and also risks not being there for the next championship match, at home against Atalanta next Saturday.

Full infirmary

This extends the list of injured players at Juventus: none of the bianconeri who have given up for the Olimpico match should be able to recover for the Champions League. Do not Paulo Dybala, Mattia De Sciglio and Federico Bernardeschi , but they will hardly be called too Aaron Ramsey And Giorgio Chiellini . The only happy note for Maximilian Merry , who already has the qualification for the round of 16 in his pocket, but that against the English the primacy of the group is played, is the full availability of Alex Sandro, who remained on the bench in Rome because he was too tired after his commitments with Brazil and intercontinental flights, but who will be fully recovered by Tuesday. Instead of Danilo, Juan should act on the right front of the defensive line Cuadrado , as also happened yesterday at the Olimpico, with the Colombian who is backward. In midfield, however, Arthur he looks for space and is a candidate for a starting shirt, like Moise Kean in attack.