Anxiety: how to better manage it according to Kendall Jenner?

3. Singing bowl meditation

Relaxation also involves sound. The power of music is undeniable: a nostalgic stroll can move us to tears, while vitamin-packed music can start a day off on the right foot. The virtues of sound therapy have therefore not escaped the Tibetan monks who have been using singing bowls for millennia. How to use them? Just gently hit one side of the bowl to emit a note, then make it “sing”, by rubbing the edge with a mallet. The vibrations emit a melodious buzz that instantly dispels tension and allows the soul to let go.

4. Keep a wellness diary

When the mind becomes poisoned with anxiety-provoking reflections, cleaning up the spirit can be quite beneficial. Very often, these torments are vague and oppress the spirit without really knowing why. Taking up the pen allows us to put words to these fears: clearly identifying what bothers us allows us to better face them. Words cure evils, it is well known. To do so, nothing like a wellness logbook to put on paper his most intimate anxieties. Cleverly organized, it allows you to focus on the positive: identify your gratitude of the day, a quote that brings you happiness, or a compliment. Its goal ? Detach yourself from the negative and cultivate optimism. Your pen is therefore your best ally to confront your fears and make them more human, to identify your goals, and make them attainable, and ultimately, surpassable.

5. The organization to find serenity

An anxiety attack is synonymous with loss of control. The mind takes over everything else, and “the self is no longer master in its own house(Freud). L’organization helps to prevent this slippage. Organize your day with iPhone notes, a to do list, or a weekly planner: there are many solutions to get an overview of your daily life. Planning on your own the course of your day thus allows you to regain control, and de facto to soothe your anxieties.