Apple: iPhone 6 Plus towards obsolescence, here’s what will happen

Launched on the market in 2014, the iPhone 6 Plus was a pioneer in the production of larger-screen smartphones, thanks to its (then) striking 5.5-inch display panel. As can be easily deduced from today’s telephony market this trend continues to this day, but for the iPhone 6 Plus it is time to retire.

The announcement is made by the same company, which in an internal note released by the MacRumors newspaper confirms that, at the end of 2021, the iPhone 6 Plus will become part of the “vintage” products. Recall that Apple defines “vintage” as a device that has been out of the list for five years, as happened to the iPhone 6 Plus, whose sale has already ended in 2016.

In any case, vintage devices continue to function correctly, compatibility with applications permitting, and can be repaired for another two years at Apple Stores and Apple’s authorized repair centers, provided that spare parts are available.

The road to the obsolescence of the iPhone 6 Plus will therefore begin soon, but it will only be completed in two years: on the stroke of December 31, 2023, seven years after its exit from the sales list, the smartphone will no longer be repairable at the circuits officers and users still in possession will have to rely on independent repairs or at independent centers.

With the iPhone 6 and 6 Plus, Apple had brought to the market a series of innovations that still persist: in addition to the aforementioned larger display, these smartphones were the first to support the Apple Pay wireless payment system.

The paths of the base iPhone 6 and its Plus counterpart had already divided in 2016, when Apple decided to stop selling the iPhone 6 Plus: the reason why the iPhone 6 will “retire” later is due precisely to its permanence in the list, which arrives in some markets even up to 2018 in the version with 32GB storage space.

The two devices instead had a similar fate from the point of view of system updates: in both cases the latest version of iOS supported by the iPhone 6 and 6 Plus is iOS 13.