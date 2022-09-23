Entertainment

Apple offers the Superbowl halftime show

The NFL and Apple Music did not disclose the amount of this “multi-year” contract, but according to the New York Times, Apple would have paid $ 50 million.

This announcement, a new episode in the battle between the giants of new technologies to be present in sport or music, marks a turning point, after ten seasons during which Pepsi displayed its logo on the event.

“We couldn’t think of a better partner for the world’s most-watched musical spectacle than Apple Music, a service that entertains and inspires millions of people around the world through the intersection of music and technology” , Nana-Yaw Asamoah, vice president of partnership strategy for the NFL, said in the statement.

The announcement comes as Apple’s streaming platform, Apple TV+, is a candidate to acquire the rights to broadcast NFL matches on Sunday (“NFL Sunday ticket”), for which the league would claim more than 2 billion dollars per year according to American media.

For several years, streaming platforms such as Prime Video (Amazon) or Apple TV+ have become new players for broadcasting sporting events.

The Superbowl and its half-time, which gives rise to a spectacular concert each year, is the most watched event on American television, with an audience frequently exceeding 100 million viewers.

According to the NFL, more than 120 million viewers were in front of their screens for the last show, on February 13, 2022, which brought together in Los Angeles glories of Californian rap like Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, but also Eminem and Mary J. Blige.

The biggest stars have taken the stage like Michael Jackson, U2 or Madonna. The event also had its scandal when, in 2004, a bare breast of Janet Jackson appeared on the screen after a too vigorous gesture from her partner on stage Justin Timberlake.

The next SuperBowl will take place on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona.

