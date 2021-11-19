Apple responds to the European Union on the single Type C connector asking to change the proposal: it’s done badly

The iPhone will have a USB Type C connector. Apple does not say this clearly, but it can be understood from the opinion it sent to the Commission offering its point of view on the European Union proposal that asks for products with a single connector for the next few years. for charging.

In the letter, however, the American company specifies that the proposal thus formulated will create problems and, above all, it will slow down technological innovation, so it asks for it to be revised or withdrawn.

First of all it is good to clarify that Apple is not against USB Type C: it is one of the companies that has contributed most to the development of Type C, and has now adopted it on almost all products except for the more “consumer” products. , for which it currently maintains Lightning. Connector, the lightning, that it was conceived and designed when USB Type C did not yet exist and therefore there was no alternative: a more versatile connector was needed to replace the 30 pin, and also less delicate: lightning at the time seemed the best solution.

If we look at history, the 30-pin connector saw the light in 2001, lightning in 2012 and now we are almost in 2022: Apple for its connectors is keeping a life cycle of about 10 years, a long but necessary period to avoid that. people have to change cables often and accessory manufacturers have to continually adapt.

Apple, does not say it but we are sure, considers lightning as an end-of-life connector, and we have seen it too, trying the iPhone 13, which now with its USB 2.0 data bus is a bottleneck that slows down transfers fast.

In the note sent to the EU, Apple appreciates the opportunity it has been offered to comment on the proposal but still says it is concerned about some points of this.

“We urge European politicians to avoid these negative consequences by reconsidering the proposal entirely or by modifying it.The company writes, adding however that it is looking forward to engaging stakeholders to help find a solution that allows innovation, allows the natural phase-out of previously designed models even if new models are introduced with USB-C and clarifies and allows the digital supply of information to customers.

According to Apple, the regulation, which requires a single type of connector for all devices on the market, “it will harm European consumers by slowing down the introduction of innovations in charging standards, including those related to safety and energy efficiency. It will also reduce European consumer choice by removing affordable older models from the market and increase e-waste by triggering the disposal of existing cables and accessories.“

Apple is concerned more than anything else about the way in which the proposal has been formalized, which does not take into account many factors that are important.

Apple gives a practical example: the two USB and USB Power Delivery specifications referred to in the Commission proposal (EN IEC 62680-1-3: 2021 and EN IEC 62680-1-2: 2021) were published for the first time. from USB-IF in August 2019. Revised versions of both specifications were however published in May 2021 and these revisions represent a major update to allow for example to deliver up to 240W of power over USB Type-C cables and connectors, significantly higher power than the 100W limit in previous versions. The standard refers to specifications that are already old.

According to Apple, a standard cannot be tied to a similar proposal, because the standards are updated quickly by an organization while the procedure for updating the legal text takes more time. This could lead to delays in placing improvements on the European market.

For example, if a USB Power Delivery with particular functions were to come out, Apple would be forced to delay the release in Europe of products with this functionality, or to deactivate it, until the European standard is updated. The rest of the world would have no problem.

Furthermore, the regulation requires compliance with only some aspects of the USB standards (the connector) rather than regulating all the aspects necessary to obtain the result. If the goal is to guarantee interchangeable fast charging, as the regulation is now written, this goal will not be achieved because it does not consider the chargers and cables, and often the cables when adopting fast charging solutions can make the difference.

The absence of precise indications on cables and chargers can lead to a loss of interoperability, and can also cause confusion for consumers as well as potential safety risks. For example, the current regulation would not prevent the entry on the market of devices and cables that share the physical form of a USB Type-C connector, but then do something else, and maybe they don’t even work.

Apple also points out that the entry into force of such legislation in a non-gradual way represents a problem as big as the one that Europe itself wants to solve. Most products have long development cycles, and changing connectors has a significant impact on the product design and ecosystem. When the proposal comes into effect only the new models with USB-C will be seen and European consumers will only be able to buy these.

In the case of the iPhones, Apple could not sell the older models at an attractive price, which would also be compatible with accessories and chargers that people already have at home. These people, who come from an iPhone with Lightning and would like to take an iPhone model that is not recent but still on sale, would be forced to take the new model by spending a high amount and with premature obsolescence of the non-USB-C chargers and accessories that already has bought over the years.

Apple is therefore calling for the regulation to be enforced to new models only, or provide 2 years of additional transition time for existing modelsThis would mitigate negative consequences such as an increase in electronic waste and reduced choice for consumers.

Finally, Apple criticizes the need for a physical label on the product packaging which has not been defined in the specifications, and could vary between EU markets, leading to confusion for European consumers.

According to Apple, once better defined, this information can be communicated to customers in digital form (online or retrievable within the device software). An electronic label avoids the need for repackaging or additional adhesives if products are redirected to different EU markets, and can always be updated.

Apple’s requests, which do not at all close to the adoption of Type C as a connector, actually seem sensible and we will see if the European Commission will reflect on this.