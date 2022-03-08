Apple TV + announced more than 10 films for 2022: Martin Scorsese, Adam McKay and Ridley Scott among the confirmed directors

The platform has just confirmed more than 10 films with prestigious directors. (AppleTV+)

The platform available in more than 100 countries achieved consolidation in the 2022 awards season and is still missing. He got big prizes in the last installment of the SAG Awards by CODAwhich also competes for the jackpot in the Oscar of this year. In the field of television series, she conquered the public and critics alike with ted lasso and today broadcast severityone of the most powerful fictions of 2022. But this is only the beginning because it has just confirmed more than 10 films with prestigious directors.

The proposals are more than attractive and make it clear that Manzana commitment to quality over quantity and to conquer the public in more territories. At the moment, Apple Original Films will premiere outstanding titles with recognized storytellers, authors and stars that are sought after by major studios and platforms. Just to mention a few: Martin Scorsese, Alfonso Cuaron, Antoine Fuqa and Adam McKay. Among the stars in front of the cameras, they will also be dakota johnson, Oprah Winfrey, Will Smith, Ryan Reynolds, Will Ferrell, octavia spencer, Bill Murray, Russell Crowe and more. Below is a list of each of the titles.

The movie starring Denzel Washington was one of the strongest releases in the Apple TV catalog of 2021.

Cha Cha Real Smooth

The film was the winner of the 2022 Sundance Film Festival’s American Audience Award for Drama. Cooper Raiff (shit house) is the writer and director, but he also plays a young college graduate trapped back in his family home and working as a party entertainer. In the midst of that present, he meets a young mother, played by Dakota Johnson, and her teenage daughter. It will premiere globally on Apple TV+ on June 17.

"Cha Cha Real Smooth," the upcoming premiere of Apple TV+.

lucky

It’s the new animated movie Skydance Animation about the unluckiest girl in the world, starring jane fonda, Whoopi Goldberg, Eve Noble, simon pegg, Flula Borg, Lil Rel Howery, Colin O’Donoghue, John Ratzenberger and Adelyn Spoon. It opens on August 5.

The Dragon (Jane Fonda), Bob (Simon Pegg) and Sam Greenfield (Eva Noblezada), among others, star in "Luck."

Raymond & Ray

Directed by Colombian Rodrigo Garciathe drama of Manzana follow the half brothers Raymond and Ray who have lived in the shadow of a terrible father. The film stars Ewan McGregor and Ethan Hawke.

Ewan McGregor and Ethan Hawke in "Raymond and Ray", the announced Apple TV Plus movie.

The Greatest Beer Run Ever

Peter Farrellythe winner of two Oscar by Green Bookis preparing a new dramatic comedy starring Zack Efron and Russell Crowe based on the true story of John chickie Donohue, who in 1968 left New York to find his childhood friends and share a few beers with them, who are now in the army, fighting in Vietnam.

"The Greatest Beer Run Ever" is a new comedy-drama starring Zac Efron.

Spirited

It’s the Christmas release of the year for Apple. This feature film will be the current and musical version of the classic Christmas story by Charles Dickens, “A Christmas Carol”. It is starred by an explosive duo: Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell, plus the outstanding performance of octavia spencer.

"Spirited" is the Christmas release of the year for Apple.

Killers of the Flower Moon

Outstanding premiere of the list of feature films of Apple Original Films and the industry in general: Martin Scorsese and Leonardo Dicaprio team up with Robert De Niro to Killers of the Flower Moon. The film follows a series of murders in the oil rich Osage nation. Violence and brutal crimes that came to title the reign of terror. In addition to DiCaprio and De Niro (Scorsese’s two favorite actors together), the cast includes Lily Gladstone, Jesse Plemons, John Lithgow and more.

Lily Gladstone and Leonardo DiCaprio in the first image of "Killers of the Flower Moon", the new movie by Martin Scorsese.

Argyle

Matthew Vaughn leave the universe Kingsmanbut not the spies and secret agents and already prepares Argylle. The upcoming spy thriller stars henry cavill, Bryce DallasHoward, Sam Rockwell, Bryan Cranston, Catherine O’HaraAriana DeBose, John Cena and the special and outstanding participations of Dua Lipa and Samuel L. Jackson.

"Argylle": A spy thriller starring Henry Cavill.

emancipation: Before the end of 2022, Antoine Fuqa (Training Day) premieres his new film with Will Smith and Ben Foster as protagonists that follows the triumphant story of a man who escapes from slavery.

sharper: A suspenseful thriller set in New York City from writers Brian Gatewood and Alessandro Tanaka starring Julianne Moore, Sebastian Stan, Justice Smith, Briana Middleton and John Lithgow.

Tetris: Starring Taron Egertonthe film follows the extraordinary journey of one of the world’s most iconic computer games.

Napoleon: film of Ridley Scott and starring joaquin phoenix as the French military leader and emperor. Vanessa Kirby is also part of the project and will play Josephine.

File photograph in which the British filmmaker Ridley Scott was recorded, in Paris (France).



Ghosted: A romantic action-adventure film starring Chris Evans and Anne of Armstwo of Hollywood’s most sought-after actors come together in the new film from Dexter Fletcherwho today prepares the series The Offer.

Spellbound: It’s another project Skydance Animation which follows a young woman who sets out to break the spell that has split her kingdom in two. She is led by Vicki Jensondirector of the first Shrek.

The Beanie Bubble: Inspired by the story behind one of the biggest speculative crazes that blazed through American culture in the ’90s and starring elizabeth banks, Zach galifianakis, Sarah Snook and Geraldine Viswanathan. In charge of directing are Kristin Gore and Damian Kulash.

Bad Blood: Director of don’t look up and producer of Lakers: Time to win, Adam McKay will direct his next film for Apple Film Originals about the rise and fall of Theranos CEO, elizabeth holmeswith Jennifer Lawrence starring in the role of Holmes.

Jennifer Lawrence stars in the upcoming movie "Don't Look Up."

Bride: Apple claims it’s “the movie that defies the genre.” It is produced by and starring Scarlett Johansson. The director will be Sebastian Lelio (A Fantastic Woman).

Snowblind: With Jake Gyllenhaal as the protagonist, it is the story of a teenager who discovers that his family has been secretly in the Witness Protection Program for years and that now someone is tracking them.

Dolly: It is a new feature film written by the Academy Award nominee vanessa taylor and Drew Pearce with Academy Award nominee Florence Pugh as protagonist.

Florence Pugh

Plus, an adaptation of Judy Heumann’s best-selling memoir Being Heumann of Siân Heder; a biopic of Audrey Hepburn; and a thriller with George Clooney and Brad Pitt, written and directed by Jon Watts, about two lonely repairmen who are assigned to the same job.

Other original movies Manzana are the documentary produced by Oprah Winfrey and led by Reginald Hudling about the career and life of the deceased Sidney Poitier; and Black & Blues: The Colorful Ballad of Louis Armstrong, a definitive look at the life and legacy of the master musician as the founding father of jazz, produced under Apple’s preliminary agreement with Imagine Documentaries. Also the documentary The Sound of 007 by the 60th anniversary of the James Bond film series and a couple of companion documentaries titled Number One on the Call Sheetwhich celebrate the leading black women and men in Hollywood.

AppleTV+. (photo: K-Tuin)

