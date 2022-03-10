Apple TV announces more than 10 movies

Within movie streaming services, AppleTV rises with great premieres that will delight its loyal fans throughout 2022. Through the production company Apple Original Filmswill premiere titles that include Martin Scorsese, Alfonso Cuarón, and actors like Dakota Johnson, Will Smith, and even Dua Lipa!

Cha Cha Real Smooth – Movie Premieres on Apple TV

Starring Dakota Johnson and Cooper Raiff, it follows the story of a young college graduate trapped back in his family home and working as a party entertainer. This while he meets a young mother and her daughter.

Premiere: June 17

Raymond & Ray

This Colombian drama will follow two half-brothers who have lived in the shadow of a terrible father, which stars Ewan McGregor and Ethan Hawke.

Spirited – Movie Premieres on Apple TV

At Christmas, the current and musical version of the classic Christmas story by Charles Dickens, “A Christmas Carol”, will be premiered. Starring Ryan Reynolds, Will Ferrell and Octavia Spencer.

Killers of the Flower Moon

Directed by Martin Scorsese, it will follow a series of murders in the oil rich nation of Osage. Which stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro.

Argylle – Movie Premieres on Apple TV

It is a spy and secret agent thriller that will star Henry Cavill, Dua Lipa and Samuel L. Jackson.

lucky

Skydance Animation’s new animated film will follow the unluckiest girl in the world and a dragon, which stars Jane Fonda.

Premiere: August 5

The Greatest Beer Run Ever – Movie Premieres on Apple TV

The dramatic comedy starring Zac Efron and Russell Crowe is based on the true story of John Chickie Donohue, who left New York in 1968 to find his childhood friends and share a few beers with them. Who are now in the army, fighting in Vietnam.

Other movies to come are emancipation (with Will Smith, to be released in late 2022), sharper (with Julianne Moore) Tetris, Napoleon (Riddley Scott), ghosted (with Chris Evans and Ana de Armas).

Also Spellbound, The Beanie Bubble, Bad Blood (with Jennifer Lawrence), Bride (Scarlet Johansson), Snow Blind (Jake Gyllenhaal) and Dolly (with Florence Pugh).