Apple TV +, the autumn productions presented with an unreleased trailer

At today’s unveiling event, Apple has shown a new trailer that anticipates the highly anticipated lineup of original series and films that will soon make their global debut on Apple TV +.

The teaser offers a first look at upcoming and already released programs including Foundation, The Problem with Jon Stewart, Swagger, Finch, The Shrink Next Door, Invasion, Swan Song, Acapulco and more. All new original series and films will be previewed during the fall. Here is the list of productions visible in the trailer.

“The Morning Show” – Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon are back for the second season of the Emmy Award-winning series, which premieres this Friday, September 17.

“Foundation” – Premiere on September 24 with the first two episodes, the epic world-building saga marks the first on-screen adaptation of Isaac Asimov’s iconic novel series.

“ The Problem with Jon Stewart “ – The new current affairs series from acclaimed presenter, writer, producer, director and attorney Jon Stewart will debut on September 30th.

“The Velvet Underground” – A new documentary-style feature film by Oscar-nominated director Todd Haynes will be released on October 15.

“Invasion” – David Weil’s Oscar-nominated and two-time Emmy Award-nominated sci-fi drama series debuts October 22.

“Swagger” – A new basketball-themed drama series inspired by the youth experience of NBA superstar, Kevin Durant, by writer, director and executive producer Reggie Rock Bythewood, which will make its global debut on October 29.

“Finch” – In the wake of the Apple Original Film blockbuster “Greyhound,” Tom Hanks’ latest film will be released worldwide on November 5.

“Dickinson” – The third and final season of creator Alena Smith’s Peabody Award-winning series, featuring Hailee Steinfeld protagonist and executive producer. Debuts November 5th.

Hailee Steinfeld “The Shrink Next Door” – A new dark comedy series starring Will Ferrell and Paul Rudd will launch worldwide on November 12th.

“Swan Song” – The highly anticipated Apple Original Film starring and produced by Mahershala Ali will debut in theaters and around the world on Apple TV + on Friday, December 17.

And here’s the clip, enjoy!