Approved in commission a project that restricts abortion

The Commission on Life and Family Affairs approved with 9 votes in favor and three against a project that would limit the right to abortion without opening the process to public discussion.

The piece of legislation is ready to be included in the Calendar of Special Orders of the Senate.

This morning, the president of the Senate, José Luis Dalmau Santiago, and Senator Joanne Rodríguez Veve, from Proyecto Dignidad, defended the process applied to the measure, which did not include holding public hearings. The piece of legislation restricts the instances in which a woman may have an abortion within what is known as the gestational stage of viability.

Both are part of the group of authors of the project. The report of the measure was nourished only by presentations.

“It was decided to request memorials and work on it through this legislative channel”indicated Rodríguez Veve, president of the Commission on Life and Family Affairs, when asked why public discussion of the measure was ruled out.

The new day learned that multiple organizations defending reproductive rights found out yesterday, Monday, about the procedure that would be given to the measure and sent petitions in opposition to the project.

When defending the piece, Rodríguez Veve accused opposition groups of “disinforming” about the issue with the intention, as he said, that abortions be maintained in Puerto Rico “without limits.” “Even when those conceived could already survive as premature babies outside the mother’s womb,” she said.

According to the senator from Proyecto Dignidad, organizations such as the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) and the Free, Safe and Accessible Abortion Board presented their petition, and were included in the commission’s report. However, the legislator did not allude, in written statements, to the fact that the organizations learned on Monday of the executive meeting of the body to vote on the measure.

The position of the ACLU, according to Rodríguez Veve, was included when reviewing the memorial of the Free, Safe and Accessible Abortion Table. collective of which the ACLU is a part.

Bill 693, signed by Rodríguez Veve, the New Progressives Keren Riquelme and Thomas Rivera Schatz and the popular Dalmau Santiago, Albert Torres, Ruben Soto and Ramon Ruiz Nievesprovides that abortions may only be performed in Puerto Rico after the 22nd week of gestation when certain criteria are met.

The new regulations would only allow abortions to be performed thereafter when the termination of the pregnancy is based on the most appropriate medical determination to preserve the life of the mother in a health emergency.

In addition, it would be established as a criterion that a doctor documents the reasons for authorizing an abortion after the fetus is viable and submits his decision in writing to the Department of Health.

The 22-week gestation rule would come into play unless the doctor determines that, before that period, the fetus can be kept alive independently of the mother, the legislation provides.

The measure adds that, in any pregnancy termination procedure in the gestational stage of viability, a second licensed doctor must be present who can take under his care and immediate medical attention the conceived if he remains alive independently of the mother during said procedure.

“PS 693 does not apply in circumstances of fetal inviability. For this reason, the project recognizes the medical criterion to determine the unviability of the conceived, in which case, the prohibition would not apply.. The project clearly establishes that it is in cases of fetal viability, that is, when the conceived could survive outside the mother’s womb, that abortion would be prohibited, ”she stressed.

“The discussion about 693 is clear, and it will draw the line between those who believe in protecting the lives of unborn children 22 weeks or older who could survive outside the mother’s womb as premature babies, and those who believe in continuing allowing them to be aborted even though they are alive”, he added.

The positive report of the measure included expressions from the former Secretary of Justice, Héctor Reichard; Dr. Rosalina Valcárcel Ruiz, the Women for Puerto Rico organization, the Department of Health, the Guadalupe Center and the Free, Safe and Accessible Abortion Campaign.

In the case of the Department of Health, the summary of its presentation indicates that the agency considers that many matters in the measure are addressed “adequately” and through regulations.

The Justice Department did not respond to the petition for a memorial.

Its secretary, Domingo Emanuelli, indicated that the agency is carrying out an evaluation of the measure.

“The fact that a memorial has not yet been presented should not be interpreted as a position for or against. We are doing a full assessment to promptly present our position and recommendation on this important matter,” he said in written statements.

The president of the Senate defends the project

Dalmau Santiago, for his part, maintained, in an interview with El Nuevo Día, that if it can be determined that the fetus has already reached the possibility of having its own life outside the mother’s womb, “it should not be killed.”

“If there is a fetus alive, the one that is inside the mother, alive or outside, then I think it should not be killed”, said the senatorial leader. “At week 16, doctors already identify the sex of the baby. So, at week 22 can you kill him? ”, He maintained.

In Dalmau Santiago’s opinion, the project does not restrict the period that a pregnant person would have to have an abortion, stating that 22 weeks “are five and a half months, half has already passed.” “You can legislate, and there is nothing legislated about that. Here, the decisions of the federal Supreme Court apply. It can be legislated, and we are legislating, and with the co-authorship of different parties, because it is not only one, and more than 30 states have prohibited abortion under this parameter, ”he indicated.

The president of the Senate rejected that the bill is being dealt with in dark rooms, since he understands that the discussion about the viability of the fetus is not a “new topic” and that the “scientific community” agrees that, after week 22 , the fetus is viable. “Do we have to hold public hearings to challenge that?” he said.

“Do you have votes in the Senate?” he was asked.

“I have seen the participation of different parties, so I could think that the votes… but I have not asked anyone”answered.

The piece’s explanatory statement establishes that 16 states have legislated based on the 22-week gestational stage, and all have overcome constitutional challenges in court. These are: Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, West Virginia, and Wisconsin.

Meanwhile, 18 states prohibit the termination of pregnancy from the viability of the conceived, without establishing a specific gestational stage.

reject the measure

The National Campaign for Free, Safe and Accessible Abortion collective rejected the measure, as did the ACLU.

In the brief sent to the commission, the group argued that the project threatens the health of women, particularly the youngest and the poorest.

“In the United States, people who decide to end a pregnancy after 20 weeks are usually teenagers or young women under 25, as they tend to have irregular periods, consider pregnancy unlikely, and are unfamiliar with the signs and symptoms of a pregnancy. Women with few economic resources also appear as the most frequent in the statistics described by the study ‘The Turnaway Study’, by the sociologist Diana Greene Foster”, reads the memorial, which has no signature.

The new day learned that the Matria organization and the gynecologist-obstetrician Yari Vale Moreno rThey backed up the letter.

The “Turnaway Study”, according to Free Abortion, was a study that followed 1,1000 women in the United States who, for five years, were denied abortion services for having exceeded the gestational weeks.

“PS 693 intends to prohibit abortions after a specific term of pregnancy, and these may be the consequences for people who, for different reasons, need services and are denied them due to their weeks of pregnancy,” the document adds.

In the memorial delivered to the commission, it is established that, in Puerto Rico, viability is defined between weeks 23 and 24, and that after that stage, survival is approximately 20%. Already, at 25 weeks, it is approximately 50%, they indicated. On the other hand, it was pointed out that the project does not give options to women and pregnant people whose fetuses have malformations.

Aborto Libre also criticized the requirement that a second licensed doctor be able to take care of a conceived that lives independently of the mother. “Until now, no health professional has managed to resuscitate and keep fetuses alive outside the uterus with a gestational age between 22 to 23 weeks, even under supratertiary hospital conditions in the Medical Center. This project lacks scientific evidence of the situation in Puerto Rico and seeks to impose criteria that are alien to the reality of medical practice”, reads the paper.

For his part, the executive director of the ACLU, William Ramirezrecorded his opposition to project 693 and classified it as “an unconstitutional measure disguised as a health measure.”

“The ACLUPR repudiates the secret legislative work through which it seeks to approve this law”, Rodriguez said in written statements.

“Senate Bill 693…seeks to restrict a woman’s reproductive right to 22 weeks. It is a bill that seeks to deceive the people of Puerto Rico into believing that fetuses of 22 and 23 weeks are viable. Our Legislature wants the people of Puerto Rico to believe that the Supreme Court of the United States has given them the power to restrict a woman’s right to decide about her body. However, the constitutional analysis is a wrong one”, Ramírez added.