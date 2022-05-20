Entertainment

Aracely Arámbula asks her children for their opinion on photos and they compare them

Photo of James James12 mins ago
0 18 1 minute read

The actress shared with how she involves Miguel and Daniel in some decisions about her career

For: Erik Solis

lead
Mezcaliente

Aracely Arámbula talks about her children

Add us to your home screen to visit us easier and faster

Aracely Arámbula is one of the actresses who, since she became a mother, has been very close to her sons Miguel and Daniel, who sometimes give their opinion about their mother’s work.

In a meeting with the media, the television star shared that a digital cover will soon be released with some very attractive photographs, which her little ones could already see.

“I love it because sometimes I ask for their opinion and my son tells me: ‘Mom, you look like Lele Pons’ and I like Lele so much, that I love Lele, so I say, oh really, thank you,” he said.

Aracely

She was fascinated to be compared to the internet star because she is a person who motivates her followers to love each other with all her strengths and weaknesses.

“I congratulated her and she says ‘I love you’, what a beautiful girl, that you are showing yourself, you who are such a young person and that so many young people follow you, how good that you show how you are because people live full of filters,” he said.

The protagonist of ‘Lasvías del amor’ was also questioned about what she thinks of the controversy surrounding Silvia Pinal, who despite her ups and downs in her health, continues to work in the theater.

“How nice that she is on stage, that she does what she wanted, that this life is to fulfill dreams and to do everything that fills us with passion and

Silvia Pinal

for us she is a great great actress, she is a great theater teacher, she was trained in the theater and how wonderful”, she concluded.

This way it’s like

Aracely Arambula

opened the expectation about the new photographs that will come to light as part of a digital cover.

Source link

Photo of James James12 mins ago
0 18 1 minute read

Related Articles

They are the 4 children of César Bono who do not come down from ‘KEEP’ on networks

51 seconds ago

Festivals: Review of “Armageddon Time”, by James Gray, with Banks Repeta, Anne Hathaway, Jeremy Strong and Anthony Hopkins (Official Competition) – #Cannes2022

2 mins ago

JLo and the Oscars snub that brought her down: “It was hard, I had low self-esteem”

13 mins ago

“Do you think I can get my teeth fixed this week?” – Telemundo 52

23 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button