Aracely Arámbula reveals a strong reason why she did not have a partner after Luis Miguel

Aracely Arambula confessed that he has not had any stable partner after he ended with Luis Miguel, who is the father of her two children. The actress has returned to Mexican television for which she revealed the strong reason why she has not had a courtship despite being one of the most beautiful women in the show.

“the chule“and the singer”guilty or not“They started a relationship in 2005; some time later they had their children Miguel and Daniel Gallego Arámbula, however, after four years together, the couple ended. From that moment on, the so-called “Sun of Mexico” has found itself in the midst of controversy, it is said that he has not given the respective support of the little ones who are already 15 and 13 years old.

Aracely Arámbula reveals the reason why she has not had a boyfriend

Despite Aracely She is one of the most beautiful artists in the artistic world, she has not had a boyfriend, as the actress revealed during a meeting with the press, in which she gave some details about the new version of “The stepmother”, telenovela that marks his return to the small screen in Mexico.

The singer also stressed that she is very involved in her projects, so she has not found someone who adapts to the busy life she leads. “I have a lot of love with my dogs. I’m very busy I think a couple I wouldn’t hold my pace because the truth is I’m into a thousand things. So for now no, ”she sentenced.

On his return to television, arambula talked about his co-star Andres Palacios in “The stepmother“And he assured that both have an excellent relationship, as well as a work chemistry that they will reflect in each scene. “The only real thing is that we are very good friends. We love each other very much and it is very cool to work with someone with whom I already have that feeling of loving work together and get to know each other”, he mentioned.

KEEP READING:

Do children of Aracely Arámbula live with Michelle Salas? This said La Chule | VIDEO

Aracely Arámbula: PHOTOS that prove that she has the most beautiful eyes on Mexican television

Aracely Arámbula undresses for a work of art; it will be auctioned and you can have it