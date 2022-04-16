Entertainment

Archie Eversole, the rapper dies at the hands of his brother at 37

Photo of James James6 hours ago
Very unfortunate”, the news has emerged that the famous 37-year-old American rapper Archie Eversole He has lost his life and what is most dismaying are the conditions in which the unfortunate events have occurred.

According to the Georgina police, Archie Eversole has died at the hands of his brother Alexander Kraus, who would have acted against him. He learned that the rapper had been found injured at a gas station and taken to a hospital in an emergency.

Before the report of the facts, it transpired that Alexander was arrested and accused of assaulting his brother; however, his condition worsened after the rapper lost his life days later.

The authorities shared that the unfortunate events occurred on March 25 and finally, it would be on April 3 when Archie Eversole Unfortunately, he lost the battle for his life.

Archie Eversole, the rapper dies at the hands of his brother at 37. Photo: Instagram.

At just 17 years old, the rapper made the leap to fame in 2002 with the song We ready; later, this was increased by taking the single at sporting events and becoming the Atlanta United anthem.

We are heartbroken to learn of the tragic passing of Archie Eversole. A staple in the Atlanta hip-hop scene, he shared the sports club on the subject.

Atlanta highlighted that the voice of Archie Eversole will continue to live in each of his matches and sporting events, also becoming the voice of the fans of this sports team.

So far, no further details have been given about the reasons or conditions in which the unfortunate events that ended the life of the famous American rapper took place and left his family marked forever.

