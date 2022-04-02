are almost two million to be sanctioned
April 02, 2022, 11:07 am
On the vaccine front, the ISS emphasizes how the booster is 91% effective against serious disease
The recipients, he explains The messenger, have ten days to notify their local health authority if they have been exempted from vaccination for particular reasons. The no-vax “tout court” will be sent later (in any case by Easter) the
payment folder
real.
Vaccines, Iss: booster protects 91% from severe Covid forms
– The effectiveness of the third dose (booster) of the anti-Covid vaccine against the severe form of the disease is 91%. This was noted by the Istituto Superiore di Sanità in its extended report on Covid-19, relating to surveillance, the impact of infections and vaccination efficacy. The ISS also notes that after the second dose the effectiveness of the vaccine against severe disease is 73% in vaccinated for less than 90 days, 75% in vaccinated between 91 and 120 days and 75% in vaccinated for over 120 days. days.