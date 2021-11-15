Are you always sick when you wake up? Maybe it’s about work anxiety

Suffering from anxiety upon waking up or from an unmotivated sense of general malaise can be the mirror of so-called work anxiety. A problem that should never be underestimated and that deserves to be recognized and solved.

In recent years, there has been a greater frequency of cases of work-related anxiety. A problem that can affect anyone but which seems to be more accentuated in women who often have to add to normal anxieties the stress of a job that does not take into account the family and the importance of raising any children.

All factors that put together can generate a series of ailments attributable to work anxiety. An anxiety that in the long run can compromise the quality of life leading to health problems.

Let’s find out then what are the symptoms to recognize immediately and how to act when you are faced with this disorder which, like all the others, deserves to be addressed in the right way and with due attention.

Work anxiety: the most common symptoms and how to remedy them

Waking up without wanting to get up or feeling a sudden bite in the stomach are just some of the symptoms of those who suffer from so-called work anxiety. A problem that affects many more people than you think and which is often not dealt with correctly for fear of losing one’s job or creating problems that could make it worse.

Yet, many people find themselves having to use anxiolytics or other drugs to combat stress that should instead be investigated and resolved in another way.

And the first thing to do to succeed is certainly to learn to recognize the symptoms from the beginning, in order to prevent the situation from worsening.

Among the most common, the most common symptoms of work anxiety are:

Excessive tiredness

Growing irritability

Nervousness in the morning

Feeling of nausea or stomach pains

Decreased self-esteem

Sudden anxiety and panic attacks

Nervousness when the phone rings

Stomach closed in the morning

Obviously, the above symptoms are just some of the most frequent. And each person could also manifest different ones or with different entities.

Having said that, the first thing to do is certainly to understand the exact origin of the anxiety you feel. If this depends on cases of bullying or mistreatment (even if only verbal or behavioral) by the boss or colleagues, the best thing to do is to contact those in charge, in order to expose the problem. Often, especially in the case of mobbing, it is never an isolated case. Therefore it may be helpful to talk about it with trusted colleagues in order to find possible allies in the event of an appeal or a complaint.

If, on the other hand, the anxiety is due to a wrong way of living at work, it can be useful consider contacting a psychotherapist. In this way you will be able to talk to someone, learning to see your fears and the anxieties associated with them in a different light. A simple and practical way to learn to deal with symptoms one at a time and even improve in job performance.

In both cases, there are other small strategies that can be put in place while looking for a solution. Strategies that can be more or less useful depending on the case and the person who decides to put them into practice.

Among these are personal care which consists of eating well, doing physical activity (useful for relieving stress), sleeping the right hours and trying to relax by practicing yoga, meditation or whatever is more favorable. You can then choose a hobby to follow right after work, so that you have something enjoyable to focus on as you go through the work day.

Beautifying the workplace, making it more personalized and comfortable is certainly another way to manage stress learning to relax even while working. And the same can be achieved by taking a break every now and then. Surf in which you can hear a friend, chat with a colleague or indulge in a sweet to gratify yourself.

Obviously, ahaving someone to let off steam with your anxieties or frustrations is always one more remedy to defeat anxiety. And it is at the same time to learn to deal with it in the right way. It can therefore be very useful to identify suitable colleagues or friends with whom to meet after work for a short break before continuing with your day.

In this way, by choosing to intervene actively and finding an expert person with whom to learn how to manage anxiety, work will no longer be a problem. And in the morning you will wake up more energized and, above all, more serene and with a great desire to start the new day.