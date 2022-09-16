Are you Dominican and you are in Haiti? This is the information you should have on hand

Due to the disturbances reported in Haiti, the embassy of the The Dominican Republic in that country reported this Thursday the closure of its five consulateswhile recommending that Dominicans limit their movement through that territory and maintain caution in the face of the unstable situation.

What do I do if I am in an emergency situation?

If you are Dominican and you are in an emergency situation in Haiti due to the insecurity situation, you can contact the permanent line of the embassy at the following telephone number +509-2813-0887, or also contact the email embassydomhaiti@gmail.com.

Other channels of information are the following accounts on social networks: @embajadenhaiti or on Twitter: @EmbRDHaití.

More than 2 thousand Dominicans live in Haiti

According to journalistic reports, in Haiti there are about 2,500 Dominicansbeing the second nationality of immigrants with the largest number of immigrants in that territory.

The first place is occupied by the South American nation Venezuela, followed by the United States, Spain, Italy, Cuba, Germany and Colombia, among others.

The Dominican legations in that nation They are located in different communes and municipalities according to their territorial division.

Here we explain the location of each of them:

The Dominican Republic has a presence at the consulate of Belladere, which is located in the Centro department, specifically at 40 Marie Jeanne street in the Mirebalais municipality.

According to information, in that municipality the levels of violence, theft of goods and criminality are extreme, where some associate it with the border crossing between Haiti and the Dominican Republic.

in Cap Haitien, There is another consular space in the north department, on Calle 8, number 77.

while in the community Anse-a-Pitre Another of these consular spaces is located, right on Calle Jean Jacques Dessalinec number 42.

Another Dominican dependency is in Ouanaminthein the district of Juana Méndez, which is very popular because it is one of the most important areas for cross-border trade.

Also, in the Haitian capital there is a Dominican consulate, in the commune Pethion-Ville, at Rue Rigaud number 85, which is in the west apartment.

In this same commune, but on Panamericanie Avenue, is the dominican embassy.

Principal consular officials

There are nine main Dominican consular officials in the Haitian nation that make up the delegation of national representatives in that territory.

These figures range from the ambassador Faruk Michael; Zoraya Miguelina Bucarelli, Minister of Counselor for Administrative Affairs and Head of Consular Section; louis cabreraliaison with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Dominican Immigration and Dominican consulates in Haiti, until Eugenio Matos G.who is the Minister Counselor responsible for public diplomacy.

Also, in the organizational scheme of this embassy is integrated Prida Serum; counselor in charge of the Commercial Section, Gesder David Avalo; first secretary and assistant to the ambassador,Rudy Molquete Mendez; first secretary, Julio Antonio Felix Acosta; second secretary and political analyst, as well as Manual Joaquín Tadeo Socías Cruz, who is a military attache.