Are you going on a trip? This is what should not be missing in your medicine cabinet

“In our vacation luggage, we should never forget to have a medicine cabinetsince we can always find unforeseen events that can spoil our rest days”, he warns us doctor José Carlos Bastida, president of the Spanish Society of General and Family Physicians (SEMG) from Galicia.

That is why we have asked you to help us prepare that first aid materialto have more guarantees that we will enjoy these days.

What to put in the medicine cabinet on vacation

As for its content, it is not about leaving with a hospital in tow. First of all, don’t forget the usual medications. In the case of allergies, antihistamines or corticosteroids prescribed by your doctor.

Artificial tears are not usually in our medicine cabinet despite the fact that eye irritation is common

For the rest, it should cover those setbacks that could happen to us on our trip, and that we can fix ourselves.

Analgesics ( paracetamol ), anti-inflammatories ( ibuprofen ), acetylsalicylic acid: for headaches, muscle pain, menstrual pain, and bumps.

. healing materials : antiseptic (crystalmine), gauze, band-aids and tape.

). Nail tweezers to remove spikes or other objects that have been stuck.

what to take in the medicine cabinet if you go on a trip

In summer there are also a series of products that must be included because, depending on the destination, it could be more complicated to buy them with guarantees:

For digestive disorders: if necessary, antacids and oral serum sachets .

. insect repellants .

. Factor 30 photo protectors or higher; even photo lip balms .

for after sun exposure. In these times of pandemic, do not forget the masks and hydroalcoholic gel .

. In case of insomnia, the jet lag can increase your discomfort, so if necessary, we could also include preparations with melatonin that helps us fall asleep.

What is traveler’s diarrhea and how is it cured?

Don’t forget, when traveling on a plane, keep medications in your carry-on bag essential and that, if the suitcase is lost, you will not be able to buy it at the destination because you need a prescription. You can leave the box so that it occupies less, and take only the dosage paper.

“Watch out for antibiotics Dr. Bastida reminds us, because there are countries where they are easily obtained without a prescription. And never self-medicate; if necessary, consult a doctor.

Also remember that there are a series of mandatory or recommended vaccines to travel to developing countries.

the most frequent first aid in summer

Anything can happen on a trip, as it can also happen to us at home. But what we have to hope for the most is that we have new experiences that enrich us as people. So the first thing is learn to enjoy without being overwhelmed.

Before a jellyfish sting, always wash the area with sea water, never with fresh water

However, it is worth reviewing a series of situations typical of the summer season And what can we monitor?

Lipothymias or syncope. “Are transient blackoutsmost often due to hypotension, due to dehydration”, Dr. Bastida reminds us.

Solution: it is convenient drink plenty of fluids to prevent them and seek get up slowly if we have been lying or sitting for a while.

Sudden change in temperature. “Watch out for quick dives in cold watersince they could cause hydrocution (commonly known as ‘digestion cuts’)“, Explain. By sharply lowering our external temperature, the body rapidly redistributes blood from our internal organs to the skin.

Solution: we will try go slowly into the waterafter exposure to the sun, so that the body adapts to these temperature changes.

bites on the beaches: jellyfish and pouts. Always ask before bathing and wears glasses to know where you swim.

Solution: always clean the area with sea water or physiological serum (we will never use fresh water) And apply cold in the area. You can take painkillers.

What to do in medical emergencies

There are two situations that we may encounter, which require specialized carebut in which we can give a first aid.

heat stroke. “They are a medical emergency, in which our temperature rises above 40 degrees, with failures in the central nervous system, when the body temperature regulating system fails”, explains the doctor.

It can occur in people who perform vigorous physical activities in high temperature conditions, or in the elderly during heat waves. “They usually start with cramps in extremities, weakness, increased sweating, nausea, headache”, lists the specialist.

What can we do: we must always notify the emergency services and lower their temperature, taking the person to a shady placefresh, lying on his back and with his feet raised about 30 cm. Apply cold compress on head, armpits, groin and neck.

Before attempting to resuscitate a drowning person, you must call the emergency services

drowning. “First of all, three phases: protect, warn and succor. It is better to remove the danger than to move the wounded; contact emergency immediately and explain the situation, and then help the person trying to save their life”, explains Dr. Bastille.

What can we do: we will check first if the person breathes, if he responds or not to stimuli.

If he breathes, we’ll place him in side position. If not breathing, resuscitation consists in doing chest compressions with hands clasped and arms outstretched, at a rate of 100/minute.

The correct thing would be to combine 30 compressions and two ventilations. For the mouth-to-mouthwe slightly tilt the head back to open the airway, pinching the nose, and expel air into the person’s mouth.