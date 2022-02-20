Are you looking for a mobile to work? 4 things you have to pay attention to

The basic checklist so that choosing a work mobile is always a success.

When evaluating the purchase of a mobile to work, there are several factors that must be taken into account. Not only the price, but other more detailed ones with which it is possible to make a good choice. We have synthesized the 4 essential factors that you must take into account when buying your work mobile. Surely in this way the chances of success are greater.

Which mobile to choose?

Well, as a preliminary consideration, it depends. Not all activities require the same characteristics, but the 4 points that we have highlighted are perhaps the ones that should always be taken into account. And everything that comes as an addition, much better. For example, one of the options on the rise is fast charging, but it has the drawback of needing its specific charger. Therefore, it is a recommended option but not a basic starting option.

battery capacity

One of the most important issues when choosing a good work mobile is the battery capacity. Thanks to it, we can allow ourselves to carry out the full working day without having to resort to any plug.

In general, manufacturers are incorporating batteries of an important capacity, starting at 4000 mAh. It should be more than enough for it to withstand all the hustle and bustle we are going to put it through. Surely you can go home with enough battery in the device. Be sure to take a look at our comparison of the best mobile phones of 2021 with more battery.

manufacturers of Android devices are the ones that take the lead in this regard, their phones have a good reputation when it comes to incorporating a generous battery. In the case of Apple devices, they have always been criticized for the fact that the battery is not as extensive. However, the latest batch of devices has managed to achieve excellent performance. For example, users of the iPhone 13, especially the Pro and Pro Max, do not stop talking wonders about the quantum leap that has occurred.

Screen size

It is another factor that you should not overlook. A good screen is always a real joy in a work mobile. If you have a generous panel, you will be able to take notes faster, read and reply to emails without having to make too much effort, write messages without your fingers hitting the wrong keys or show a presentation to a client from your own device.

It is not necessary that your phone has an OLED screen or that its refresh rate is 120 Hz, it is about have a panel that allows you to work without great effort, with which you feel comfortable and can even use it, replacing a tablet.

The balance between a mobile phone with a good screen and one that is not uncomfortable in the hand is also a difficult point to find, but as a general rule, your business mobile phone it must have a minimum panel size of 5.5 inches. From there, everything you can will be welcome.

It also controls that, at a larger screen size, battery consumption will also be higher. Therefore, always evaluate both parameters so that they are consistent.

Resistance

This is a factor depending on the type of task in which our activity is carried out. The mobile phone must always be resistant, but for certain activities we must be more careful. We are talking about all those that involve outdoor work, physical activity or risk situations.

Let us think, for example, of the telephone that a construction manager claims to carry, which will be exposed to a lot of dust, situations of humidity or extreme heat. In these cases, it is always interesting to know which ones have protection against these elements, such as IP67 or IP68 certification.

Although also always can be supplemented with a good case and screen protector, in addition to waterproof bags that come in handy for when we carry out activities abroad.

Dual-SIM

Today, have a device that allows the same terminal to have two telephone numbers is a very relevant factor. To begin with, because we can have the personal and work lines on the same phone, or have two work lines that attend to different tasks.

Manufacturers like Apple, from the 11 series, incorporate this possibility, one of them being in eSIM format, that is, virtual card. Therefore, both in the Californian manufacturer and in the rest, we have a multitude of actions with dual SIM phones.

Do not think that it is an addition that will be very expensive, We have really cheap phones, around €150, that offer this possibility, so don’t forget to consider it for your business mobile phone.

We think that These 4 aspects are the ones that must be taken into account, a priori, to choose our work mobile phone. Other issues such as the camera or stereo speakers will depend on our field, but a good work phone must have everything we have mentioned.

