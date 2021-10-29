News

Ariana Grande and Ed Sheeran have talked about when they met and the fact that they are now both married

29 October 2021




Ariana Grande And Ed Sheeran they found themselves in The Voice Usa and they took the opportunity to update each other, just like any couple of friends who haven’t seen each other for a while would do!

The 28-year-old singer is in his first season as a talent coach, while the 30-year-old colleague took part in an episode in the role of “mega mentor” of the competitors.

After they exchanged a hug, Ed asked: “Are you married now?“. And Ari:”I am! You too true?“.”Yes, and we had a baby girl“confirmed the artist of”=“.”It is so exciting“replied the star.

Ariana Grande then recalled when they first met: “I met Ed when I still had red hair – he said, referring to the color he sported as the character of Cat Valentine – It was 2012 and he was in my manager’s office, he was just walking around and playing. He is a brilliant songwriter“.

Ed Sheeran also took a dip in the past: “I’ve known Ariana for a long, long time. We’ve worked on songs together in the past and improvised“.

Fast forward to today, they are both married: Ariana Grande he said yes to real estate agent Dalton Gomez last May.

Ed Sheeran has instead become the father of Lyra Antarctica had with Cherry Seaborn in September 2020. The previous year they became husband and wife.

ph: getty images

