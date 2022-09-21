Ariana Grande moves into lavish North London home near Liam Gallagher and Ricky Gervais

SHE landed the role of Glinda The Good Witch in the upcoming two-film adaptation of the hit musical Wicked.

Now Ariana Grande has found her own fairytale palace to rent while she works in the UK on the film – an eight-figure mega mansion.

Insiders say the Thank U, Next singer lives in a plush property in north London, with the plush Hampstead Heath, trendy Highgate and chic Belsize Park nearby, meaning Liam Gallagher and Ricky Gervais are among its neighbours.

Her American husband Dalton Gomez is expected to spend a lot of time with her there.

A source said: “Ariana is renting a stunning home in one of the most desirable areas of the capital.

“But anyone who thinks they can see her is out of luck, because the place she found looks like a fortress.

“The house has private land and is well out of reach of others, so it will be able to completely shut down after filming.

“Dalton is a real estate expert in the United States, so it’s no surprise that she found such a desirable location.

“She’s a multimillionaire, so living in luxury won’t affect her bank balance, even if it costs her hundreds of thousands of pounds to rent it.

“The house has a sprawling kitchen with top-of-the-line appliances and all bedrooms are outfitted with high-end furnishings.

“In addition to the large function rooms there is a huge cinema and the private gardens have plenty of space for entertaining.

“No expense has been spared in the house. It really is like a palace.

Ariana arrived in the UK earlier this year for rehearsals, having beaten Mamma Mia! actress Amanda Seyfried in the film role.

The singer said in 2013 that playing Glinda on Broadway would be her dream role.

She began working on the films in June, alongside Britain’s Cynthia Erivo, who plays Elphaba, the Wicked Witch of the West.

Ariana said she was holding back on working on new music until she was done filming, which she said was a whirlwind.

She added: “I know the material like the back of my hand, but I still have a lot to learn. »

Ariana said she gave the role “every piece of me, every minute, every ounce of my heart, my time, whatever I can give her.”

Like her pal Taylor Swift, who lives not far from Ariana’s new pad, the singer has managed to stay away while working on the films, which are due out in 2024 and 2025.

If my house was as beautiful as Ariana’s new goof, I’d never leave it either.

Gaga LA Hope

LADY Gaga wrapped up her sold-out Chromatica Ball World Tour this weekend and I can reveal that fans won’t have too long to wait until they can see her back on stage.

The Bad Romance singer is in talks to return to Las Vegas for a second residency, following the success of her latest run of shows in Nevada.

A source said: “For a long time, Gaga was unsure if she would ever play again due to health issues.

“But Chromatica helped her rebuild.

“With Britney Spears on indefinite hiatus and Katy Perry’s residency ending next month, Vegas has a big pop-shaped hole to fill.

“Gaga is once again one of the biggest stars on the planet, so that makes perfect sense. »

Although she has yet to sign on the dotted line, talks are believed to be at an advanced stage, with potential shows starting late next year.

Gaga’s first residency, Enigma + Jazz & Piano, saw her take over the Park Theater from late 2018 until May this year.

The 52-show series cost £70 million at the box office.

Gaga was forced to cut short the final date of her Chromatica Ball tour in Miami, Florida after lightning struck repeatedly near the stadium where she was performing on Saturday.

She hopes for a different stroke of luck the next time she takes the stage.

Sam in Festive No1 bid

EUROVISION hero Sam Ryder is hoping to rob Ladbaby of a fifth consecutive Christmas with his own festive outing.

LadBaby, whose real name is Mark Hoyle, has had a four-year run with his novelty tracks based on sausage rolls, but I can reveal that Sam has been working on an original festive belt which will be released before December 25th.

A source said: “Sam is determined to make sure he’s not just a flash in the pan.

“This year was truly his creation, and what better way to see 2022 than by releasing a Christmas song. »

YouTuber LadBaby first topped the charts with his charity effort We Built This City in 2018.

Last year he even teamed up with Ed Sheeran and Sir Elton John on Sausage Rolls For Everyone.

Sam has yet to achieve such impressive success on the charts.

His runner-up Eurovision Space Man peaked at No. 2, although the follow-up, Somebody, struggled to break into the Top 40.

As I first reported this summer, his latest release is a floor filler with David Guetta and Sigala called Living Without You.

Time to dig up those bells, Sam.

Harry’s Wilde Night

HARRY Styles beamed as he shared the red carpet with his director girlfriend Olivia Wilde at the New York premiere of Don’t Worry Darling.

The couple didn’t pose next to each other while promoting their movie, but chatted.

Away from the movies, Harry’s As It Was has now spent a record 14 weeks at No. 1 in the US.

Not bad for a guy who had his chance as a schoolboy on The X Factor.

Adam “crossed the line”

MOST guys would count their lucky stars if Victoria’s Secret beauty Behati Prinsloo was their bride

But her husband, Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine, has been accused of doing more than that.

The couple are talking about TikTok after model Sumner Stroh claimed she had an affair with him. In a video that has been viewed more than 15 million times in 24 hours, she shared messages she said were sent by the musician, whom she claims to have dated for a year.

She accused Adam of texting her months after their split to say he wanted to name his third child, whom he is expecting with Behati, Sumner.

Last night Adam said: ‘I showed poor judgment by talking to someone other than my wife in a flirtatious way.

“I didn’t have an affair. Nevertheless, I crossed the line.

“My wife and family are all I care about. »

Kim brings good luck

KIM Kardashian was on the prowl in these tiger print pants and boots and it turns out she’s already got her claws into something very special.

The reality star was spotted in New York yesterday with the dangling handle of her furry bag looking like she had a tail, just as it was revealed she had bought the former home of the model Cindy Crawford.

She has splashed out around £61million on a luxury beachfront estate in Malibu, California, 14 miles from ex-husband Kanye West’s new home.

That means they’ll be close enough that they won’t have to row where their four children are.

Kim will be back on the box starting tomorrow when the second series of The Kardashians hits Disney+.

The income from that should help cover the monster amount she just shelled out.